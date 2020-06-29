All apartments in Lakewood
1235 S Benton St
Last updated March 27 2019 at 7:53 AM

1235 S Benton St

1235 South Benton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1235 South Benton Street, Lakewood, CO 80232
Lasley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 3 bedroom and 2 bath all brick ranch with a two car attached garage, extended garage provides a nice little work area. Private park-like yard w/ sprinkler system & covered patio, it has been remodeled and renovated with nice wooden floors, new carpet and new paint. Close to Force Elementary School and Brady High School, located in Lasley Elementary School jurisdiction as well. Located near the Belmar shopping center and a King Soopers nearby. Close food places are the Tamale Kitchen, Tacos Jr, Sonic and Little Caesar's Pizza.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 S Benton St have any available units?
1235 S Benton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1235 S Benton St have?
Some of 1235 S Benton St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1235 S Benton St currently offering any rent specials?
1235 S Benton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 S Benton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1235 S Benton St is pet friendly.
Does 1235 S Benton St offer parking?
Yes, 1235 S Benton St offers parking.
Does 1235 S Benton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1235 S Benton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 S Benton St have a pool?
No, 1235 S Benton St does not have a pool.
Does 1235 S Benton St have accessible units?
No, 1235 S Benton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 S Benton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1235 S Benton St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1235 S Benton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1235 S Benton St does not have units with air conditioning.
