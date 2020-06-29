1235 S Benton St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice 3 bedroom and 2 bath all brick ranch with a two car attached garage, extended garage provides a nice little work area. Private park-like yard w/ sprinkler system & covered patio, it has been remodeled and renovated with nice wooden floors, new carpet and new paint. Close to Force Elementary School and Brady High School, located in Lasley Elementary School jurisdiction as well. Located near the Belmar shopping center and a King Soopers nearby. Close food places are the Tamale Kitchen, Tacos Jr, Sonic and Little Caesar's Pizza.