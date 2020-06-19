All apartments in Lakewood
11223 W 18th Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

11223 W 18th Avenue

11223 West 18th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11223 West 18th Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80215
Applewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
Westland Villas Beauty with basement, carport - Really nice townhouse style condo in a great location * Ample rooms * HOA fees paid * 2-car carport * Huge basement with finished family room and big storage room * Main floor laundry (washer and dryer are available for use, but will not be maintained by landlord) * All kitchen appliances included * Central air conditioning * Wonderful, peaceful grounds * Close to clubhouse and pool * Both upstairs bathrooms remodeled.

View our video tour at: http://view.paradym.com/3657955

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5765982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11223 W 18th Avenue have any available units?
11223 W 18th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 11223 W 18th Avenue have?
Some of 11223 W 18th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11223 W 18th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11223 W 18th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11223 W 18th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11223 W 18th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 11223 W 18th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11223 W 18th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 11223 W 18th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11223 W 18th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11223 W 18th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11223 W 18th Avenue has a pool.
Does 11223 W 18th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11223 W 18th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11223 W 18th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11223 W 18th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11223 W 18th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11223 W 18th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
