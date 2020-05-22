All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:30 AM

10747 W 6th Pl Apt 202

10747 West 6th Place · (630) 390-6650
Location

10747 West 6th Place, Lakewood, CO 80215
Eiber

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
bathtub
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY

12 Month Lease Term Options!

This cozy home in the heart of Lakewood has everything you need to live comfortably while enjoying the affordability of convenience of location just off 6th Ave between Kipling and Union.

Details:
1BR/1BA in Cedar Crest Neighborhood
650 Square Feet
Open Concept Living and Kitchen Rooms
Spacious Closets
Full Sized Bathroom with Bathtub
Ample Kitchen Storage, Plus Refrigerator/Freezer and Range/Stove/Oven
Communal Washer/Dryer. Only $1 to Wash and $1 Dry!
Gas, Water/Sewer, and Trash Included in Rent
Small Storage closet in Common Area Included
Assigned, Off-street Parking Space plus Ample Street Parking

Nearby to Sunset Park, Lakewood Gulch, King Soopers, Starbucks, Colorado Mills Mall, Jeffco Stadium, Red Rocks Community College, with Easy Access to Colfax Ave, Kipling Blvd, and 6th Ave, and so much more!

No Smoking and NO PETS PLEASE!

Resident Utilities: Xcel Electricity & Cable/Internet

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10747 W 6th Pl Apt 202 have any available units?
10747 W 6th Pl Apt 202 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10747 W 6th Pl Apt 202 have?
Some of 10747 W 6th Pl Apt 202's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10747 W 6th Pl Apt 202 currently offering any rent specials?
10747 W 6th Pl Apt 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10747 W 6th Pl Apt 202 pet-friendly?
No, 10747 W 6th Pl Apt 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 10747 W 6th Pl Apt 202 offer parking?
Yes, 10747 W 6th Pl Apt 202 does offer parking.
Does 10747 W 6th Pl Apt 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10747 W 6th Pl Apt 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10747 W 6th Pl Apt 202 have a pool?
No, 10747 W 6th Pl Apt 202 does not have a pool.
Does 10747 W 6th Pl Apt 202 have accessible units?
No, 10747 W 6th Pl Apt 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 10747 W 6th Pl Apt 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10747 W 6th Pl Apt 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10747 W 6th Pl Apt 202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10747 W 6th Pl Apt 202 does not have units with air conditioning.
