10747 W 6th Pl Apt 202

Amenities

in unit laundry parking some paid utils bathtub internet access range

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY



12 Month Lease Term Options!



This cozy home in the heart of Lakewood has everything you need to live comfortably while enjoying the affordability of convenience of location just off 6th Ave between Kipling and Union.



Details:

1BR/1BA in Cedar Crest Neighborhood

650 Square Feet

Open Concept Living and Kitchen Rooms

Spacious Closets

Full Sized Bathroom with Bathtub

Ample Kitchen Storage, Plus Refrigerator/Freezer and Range/Stove/Oven

Communal Washer/Dryer. Only $1 to Wash and $1 Dry!

Gas, Water/Sewer, and Trash Included in Rent

Small Storage closet in Common Area Included

Assigned, Off-street Parking Space plus Ample Street Parking



Nearby to Sunset Park, Lakewood Gulch, King Soopers, Starbucks, Colorado Mills Mall, Jeffco Stadium, Red Rocks Community College, with Easy Access to Colfax Ave, Kipling Blvd, and 6th Ave, and so much more!



No Smoking and NO PETS PLEASE!



Resident Utilities: Xcel Electricity & Cable/Internet



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.