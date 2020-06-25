All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 10717 W. Dartmouth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
10717 W. Dartmouth Avenue
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

10717 W. Dartmouth Avenue

10717 West Dartmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Bear Creek
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10717 West Dartmouth Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bear Creek 2-Bedroom Townhome Available Now! - Charming 2bedroom/1.5bathroom townhome in Bear Creek. Nestled in the lush grounds of Pheasant Creek at the Bear, welcome to a cozy 2-story home featuring an open main level living space with wood laminate flooring throughout and carpeting on the upper level. Warm-up at the wood burning fireplace or relax on the private deck, overlooking into the private community courtyard. Upstairs is the guest bedroom, and a master retreat with tons of closet space, vaulted ceilings, and courtyard views. A spacious bathroom with double sinks can be accessed from both the master bedroom and hallway.

Newly remodeled and available now! Enjoy the outdoors at nearby Bear Creek Lake Park. Located just off Hwy 285, commuting is a breeze!

Tenant responsible for gas and electric and maintaining property per HOA regulations. Water, sewer, trash, snow removal and landscaping included. One reserved parking space and extra storage on back patio. A dog 75lbs or under may be considered with an additional deposit.

LINK TO VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/btY1YuT6KbQ

LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/acda1bda-9b1c-47f0-9bd4-386d436b5d8f

(RLNE4888612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10717 W. Dartmouth Avenue have any available units?
10717 W. Dartmouth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 10717 W. Dartmouth Avenue have?
Some of 10717 W. Dartmouth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10717 W. Dartmouth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10717 W. Dartmouth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10717 W. Dartmouth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10717 W. Dartmouth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10717 W. Dartmouth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10717 W. Dartmouth Avenue offers parking.
Does 10717 W. Dartmouth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10717 W. Dartmouth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10717 W. Dartmouth Avenue have a pool?
No, 10717 W. Dartmouth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10717 W. Dartmouth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10717 W. Dartmouth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10717 W. Dartmouth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10717 W. Dartmouth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10717 W. Dartmouth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10717 W. Dartmouth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
JEWELL PARK
8983 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Union West
35 Van Gordon St
Lakewood, CO 80228
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
Parkview Terrace
12577 W Dakota Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College