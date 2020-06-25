10717 W. Dartmouth Avenue

Amenities

Bear Creek 2-Bedroom Townhome Available Now! - Charming 2bedroom/1.5bathroom townhome in Bear Creek. Nestled in the lush grounds of Pheasant Creek at the Bear, welcome to a cozy 2-story home featuring an open main level living space with wood laminate flooring throughout and carpeting on the upper level. Warm-up at the wood burning fireplace or relax on the private deck, overlooking into the private community courtyard. Upstairs is the guest bedroom, and a master retreat with tons of closet space, vaulted ceilings, and courtyard views. A spacious bathroom with double sinks can be accessed from both the master bedroom and hallway.



Newly remodeled and available now! Enjoy the outdoors at nearby Bear Creek Lake Park. Located just off Hwy 285, commuting is a breeze!



Tenant responsible for gas and electric and maintaining property per HOA regulations. Water, sewer, trash, snow removal and landscaping included. One reserved parking space and extra storage on back patio. A dog 75lbs or under may be considered with an additional deposit.



LINK TO VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/btY1YuT6KbQ



LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/acda1bda-9b1c-47f0-9bd4-386d436b5d8f



