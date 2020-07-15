10551 W. 7th Pl. - 4

Amenities

Roomy 2 bedroom in great Lakewood location. Large unit with interior entrance, New Carpet and Plank flooring, tile floors in kitchen Updated bath, two tone paint, storage in unit, and patio off of dining room. Building has on site laundry, and off street parking. Large courtyard area outside building, and property is located minutes from Colorado Mills shopping center where there are retail stores, restaurants etc., and property has easy access to downtown Denver, Golden, and I-70 to head to the mountains. The west line light rail is only a few blocks away as well for easy access to public transportation.