Lakewood, CO
10551 W. 7th Pl. - 4
Last updated July 1 2020 at 2:00 AM

10551 W. 7th Pl. - 4

10551 West 7th Place · No Longer Available
Location

10551 West 7th Place, Lakewood, CO 80215
Eiber

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Roomy 2 bedroom in great Lakewood location. Large unit with interior entrance, New Carpet and Plank flooring, tile floors in kitchen Updated bath, two tone paint, storage in unit, and patio off of dining room. Building has on site laundry, and off street parking. Large courtyard area outside building, and property is located minutes from Colorado Mills shopping center where there are retail stores, restaurants etc., and property has easy access to downtown Denver, Golden, and I-70 to head to the mountains. The west line light rail is only a few blocks away as well for easy access to public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10551 W. 7th Pl. - 4 have any available units?
10551 W. 7th Pl. - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 10551 W. 7th Pl. - 4 have?
Some of 10551 W. 7th Pl. - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10551 W. 7th Pl. - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
10551 W. 7th Pl. - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10551 W. 7th Pl. - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 10551 W. 7th Pl. - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 10551 W. 7th Pl. - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 10551 W. 7th Pl. - 4 offers parking.
Does 10551 W. 7th Pl. - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10551 W. 7th Pl. - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10551 W. 7th Pl. - 4 have a pool?
No, 10551 W. 7th Pl. - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 10551 W. 7th Pl. - 4 have accessible units?
No, 10551 W. 7th Pl. - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 10551 W. 7th Pl. - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10551 W. 7th Pl. - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10551 W. 7th Pl. - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10551 W. 7th Pl. - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
