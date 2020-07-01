9931 Aftonwood St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Amazing 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom house in Highlands Ranch. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, pool, storage, yard, and recreation centers. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.



Here is the home you have been waiting to see! Open vaults, gorgeous mountain views and beautiful sunsets, this home is located in the heart of Highlands Ranch. With a large lot it offers plenty of room for your family and for entertaining. The many recent upgrades throughout include granite counters with custom backsplash, lighting, vanities, flooring, and a recently finished basement and additional storage in the attic as well as the back yard. Walking distance to shopping, recreation centers and transportation make this the ideal location for convenient living.