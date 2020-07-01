All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated February 25 2020 at 8:32 AM

9931 Aftonwood St

9931 Aftonwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

9931 Aftonwood Street, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Eastridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Amazing 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom house in Highlands Ranch. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, pool, storage, yard, and recreation centers. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.

Here is the home you have been waiting to see! Open vaults, gorgeous mountain views and beautiful sunsets, this home is located in the heart of Highlands Ranch. With a large lot it offers plenty of room for your family and for entertaining. The many recent upgrades throughout include granite counters with custom backsplash, lighting, vanities, flooring, and a recently finished basement and additional storage in the attic as well as the back yard. Walking distance to shopping, recreation centers and transportation make this the ideal location for convenient living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9931 Aftonwood St have any available units?
9931 Aftonwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9931 Aftonwood St have?
Some of 9931 Aftonwood St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9931 Aftonwood St currently offering any rent specials?
9931 Aftonwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9931 Aftonwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9931 Aftonwood St is pet friendly.
Does 9931 Aftonwood St offer parking?
Yes, 9931 Aftonwood St offers parking.
Does 9931 Aftonwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9931 Aftonwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9931 Aftonwood St have a pool?
Yes, 9931 Aftonwood St has a pool.
Does 9931 Aftonwood St have accessible units?
No, 9931 Aftonwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 9931 Aftonwood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9931 Aftonwood St has units with dishwashers.
Does 9931 Aftonwood St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9931 Aftonwood St has units with air conditioning.

