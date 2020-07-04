Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

9891 Venneford Ranch Rd Available 06/06/20 3 Bed/4 Bath, 3107 Sqft, Fin Bsmt - 9891 Venneford Ranch Rd - Available 6/6/2020. Available for virtual tour only due to COVID-19. View tour at https://youtu.be/K314V5xLNwY



This is a gorgeous 3 Bed (Optional 4th bed)/4 Bath home is located in an upscale area of Highlands Ranch complete with finished basement and huge backyard. Includes a formal living room, formal dining room, hardwood & tile floors, gas fireplace, central heat & air, 2-car garage, fenced yard, deck with pergola, security system, and washer/dryer hookups. Kitchen features a stainless side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, glass-top stove/oven, and tile backsplash. Great 5-piece master bathroom with oval tub. Located in sought after Highlands Ranch, you'll have access to four rec centers, multiple pools, backcountry paths/trails, playgrounds, sports fields, and more! Small pets allowed with $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management; 303-847-0130; http://IntegrityRM.net/Rentals.



Security Deposit : $2,550

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Fee: $10 / mos



