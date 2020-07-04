All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 9891 Venneford Ranch Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
9891 Venneford Ranch Rd
Last updated April 12 2020 at 10:51 AM

9891 Venneford Ranch Rd

9891 South Venneford Ranch Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Northridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

9891 South Venneford Ranch Road, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
9891 Venneford Ranch Rd Available 06/06/20 3 Bed/4 Bath, 3107 Sqft, Fin Bsmt - 9891 Venneford Ranch Rd - Available 6/6/2020. Available for virtual tour only due to COVID-19. View tour at https://youtu.be/K314V5xLNwY

This is a gorgeous 3 Bed (Optional 4th bed)/4 Bath home is located in an upscale area of Highlands Ranch complete with finished basement and huge backyard. Includes a formal living room, formal dining room, hardwood & tile floors, gas fireplace, central heat & air, 2-car garage, fenced yard, deck with pergola, security system, and washer/dryer hookups. Kitchen features a stainless side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, glass-top stove/oven, and tile backsplash. Great 5-piece master bathroom with oval tub. Located in sought after Highlands Ranch, you'll have access to four rec centers, multiple pools, backcountry paths/trails, playgrounds, sports fields, and more! Small pets allowed with $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management; 303-847-0130; http://IntegrityRM.net/Rentals.

Security Deposit : $2,550
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Fee: $10 / mos

(RLNE3434348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9891 Venneford Ranch Rd have any available units?
9891 Venneford Ranch Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9891 Venneford Ranch Rd have?
Some of 9891 Venneford Ranch Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9891 Venneford Ranch Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9891 Venneford Ranch Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9891 Venneford Ranch Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9891 Venneford Ranch Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9891 Venneford Ranch Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9891 Venneford Ranch Rd offers parking.
Does 9891 Venneford Ranch Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9891 Venneford Ranch Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9891 Venneford Ranch Rd have a pool?
Yes, 9891 Venneford Ranch Rd has a pool.
Does 9891 Venneford Ranch Rd have accessible units?
No, 9891 Venneford Ranch Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9891 Venneford Ranch Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9891 Venneford Ranch Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 9891 Venneford Ranch Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9891 Venneford Ranch Rd has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs