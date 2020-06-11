All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Location

9885 Chatswood Trl, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Eastridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This property will be move-in ready as of July 5th!

Want to secure this property now? We may have the lease start date be future-dated up to 2 weeks after deposit is received.

Charming 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom house located in Highlands Ranch. Beautiful hardwood flooring in the kitchen and living area, along with carpet in the bedrooms, and tile in the bathrooms. A spacious kitchen and deck make this the perfect home for entertaining!

Appliances include refrigerator, gas oven/stove, microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer.

2 car garage. Located minutes from the grocery store, East-ridge rec center, and parks.

Also features gas burning fireplace, fenced in yard, and basement.

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9885 Chatswood Trail have any available units?
9885 Chatswood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9885 Chatswood Trail have?
Some of 9885 Chatswood Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9885 Chatswood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9885 Chatswood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9885 Chatswood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9885 Chatswood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 9885 Chatswood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9885 Chatswood Trail offers parking.
Does 9885 Chatswood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9885 Chatswood Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9885 Chatswood Trail have a pool?
No, 9885 Chatswood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9885 Chatswood Trail have accessible units?
No, 9885 Chatswood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9885 Chatswood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9885 Chatswood Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 9885 Chatswood Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 9885 Chatswood Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

