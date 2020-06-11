9885 Chatswood Trail.

Amenities
This property will be move-in ready as of July 5th!
Want to secure this property now? We may have the lease start date be future-dated up to 2 weeks after deposit is received.
Charming 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom house located in Highlands Ranch. Beautiful hardwood flooring in the kitchen and living area, along with carpet in the bedrooms, and tile in the bathrooms. A spacious kitchen and deck make this the perfect home for entertaining!
Appliances include refrigerator, gas oven/stove, microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer.
2 car garage. Located minutes from the grocery store, East-ridge rec center, and parks.
Also features gas burning fireplace, fenced in yard, and basement.
Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.