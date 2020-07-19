9885 Aftonwood Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Incredible 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house in Highlands Ranch - You are going to love this amazing house in the heart of Highlands Ranch with access to walking trails, shopping, dining and access to four recreation centers! Amazing school systems are just part of what makes this area so popular, and this house has plenty to love as well including:

- Brand New Carpet and Paint as of April 2018

- 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage

- Beautiful eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

- Nice open flow into the family room with lots of windows and natural light.

- Good sized living room with soaring 20-foot ceilings.

- Central Air Conditioning.

- Four bedrooms including a Master Bedroom upstairs.

- Two full baths upstairs (including the master)

- Terrific deck out back for entertaining in your good sized fenced yard.

- Brand new front loading washer/dryer.

- Unfinished basement with plenty of storage space.



Elementary school: Sand Creek

Middle school: Mountain Ridge

High school: Mountain Vista



Don't miss out on this amazing property in Highlands Ranch with access to tennis, swimming, gyms and much much more. Showings begin 2/27 with available move-in dates of 3/1/18. Call (303) 768-8255 to schedule a showing.



Pets - Yes

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included -Tenant pays All

Laundry - W/D

Fireplace - Yes

Parking -2 Car Garage

Basement - Unfinished

School District -



Not exactly what you are looking for? Make sure and view our complete inventory of quality rentals at www.echo-summit.com



Call today to schedule your showing!



Do not wait. This property will move fast.

Echo Summit Properties

303-768-8255

www.echo-summit.com

info@echo-summit.com



(RLNE3887451)