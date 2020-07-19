All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 9885 Aftonwood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
9885 Aftonwood Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9885 Aftonwood Street

9885 Aftonwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Eastridge
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

9885 Aftonwood Street, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Eastridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Incredible 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house in Highlands Ranch - You are going to love this amazing house in the heart of Highlands Ranch with access to walking trails, shopping, dining and access to four recreation centers! Amazing school systems are just part of what makes this area so popular, and this house has plenty to love as well including:
- Brand New Carpet and Paint as of April 2018
- 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage
- Beautiful eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
- Nice open flow into the family room with lots of windows and natural light.
- Good sized living room with soaring 20-foot ceilings.
- Central Air Conditioning.
- Four bedrooms including a Master Bedroom upstairs.
- Two full baths upstairs (including the master)
- Terrific deck out back for entertaining in your good sized fenced yard.
- Brand new front loading washer/dryer.
- Unfinished basement with plenty of storage space.

Elementary school: Sand Creek
Middle school: Mountain Ridge
High school: Mountain Vista

Don't miss out on this amazing property in Highlands Ranch with access to tennis, swimming, gyms and much much more. Showings begin 2/27 with available move-in dates of 3/1/18. Call (303) 768-8255 to schedule a showing.

Pets - Yes
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included -Tenant pays All
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking -2 Car Garage
Basement - Unfinished
School District -

Not exactly what you are looking for? Make sure and view our complete inventory of quality rentals at www.echo-summit.com

Call today to schedule your showing!

Do not wait. This property will move fast.
Echo Summit Properties
303-768-8255
www.echo-summit.com
info@echo-summit.com

(RLNE3887451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9885 Aftonwood Street have any available units?
9885 Aftonwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9885 Aftonwood Street have?
Some of 9885 Aftonwood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9885 Aftonwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
9885 Aftonwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9885 Aftonwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9885 Aftonwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 9885 Aftonwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 9885 Aftonwood Street offers parking.
Does 9885 Aftonwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9885 Aftonwood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9885 Aftonwood Street have a pool?
No, 9885 Aftonwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 9885 Aftonwood Street have accessible units?
No, 9885 Aftonwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9885 Aftonwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9885 Aftonwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9885 Aftonwood Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9885 Aftonwood Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHighlands Ranch Apartments with Gyms
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COLafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs