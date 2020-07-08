All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

9877 Atherton Way

9877 South Atherton Way · No Longer Available
Location

9877 South Atherton Way, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Eastridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful home located in the heart of Highlands Ranch! - Featuring hardwood floors throughout the main level and engineered hardwoods upstairs! No carpet in the entire home which makes for easy maintenance and a clean environment to call home.

Enter this home to an inviting and vaulted formal living and dining room. Soaring ceilings and large windows capture all the rocky mountain light filling the space with a refreshing and bright feel. Hardwood floors on the entire main level. Enjoy an upgraded kitchen featuring quartz countertops, white cabinetry, and raised breakfast bar that opens wonderfully to a cozy family room with gas fireplace. From the family room step through sliding glass doors to an oversized deck with a spacious fenced yard.

The elegant staircase leads to the upper level sleeping quarters and opens up to the living room and formal dining room below. This three bedroom, three bathroom home has a large vaulted master suite with a 4 piece bath and walk-in closet. The two guest bedrooms are split by a jack and jill full bath. Engineered hardwood floors on the entire upper level and fully tiled baths. Super location in Highlands Ranch to schools, shopping, hiking trails, biking trails, and rec centers scattered throughout the city.

Oversized 3-car garage
1-Yr Lease Preferred
Non-Smoking Residence
Pets Negotiable
Ready for Immediate Possession

To register for a showing please do the following:
1. Call Properties Plus at 303-327-6583
2. Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information and other listings.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4792965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9877 Atherton Way have any available units?
9877 Atherton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9877 Atherton Way have?
Some of 9877 Atherton Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9877 Atherton Way currently offering any rent specials?
9877 Atherton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9877 Atherton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9877 Atherton Way is pet friendly.
Does 9877 Atherton Way offer parking?
Yes, 9877 Atherton Way offers parking.
Does 9877 Atherton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9877 Atherton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9877 Atherton Way have a pool?
No, 9877 Atherton Way does not have a pool.
Does 9877 Atherton Way have accessible units?
No, 9877 Atherton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9877 Atherton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9877 Atherton Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9877 Atherton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9877 Atherton Way does not have units with air conditioning.

