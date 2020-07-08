9877 Atherton Way

Amenities

Beautiful home located in the heart of Highlands Ranch! - Featuring hardwood floors throughout the main level and engineered hardwoods upstairs! No carpet in the entire home which makes for easy maintenance and a clean environment to call home.



Enter this home to an inviting and vaulted formal living and dining room. Soaring ceilings and large windows capture all the rocky mountain light filling the space with a refreshing and bright feel. Hardwood floors on the entire main level. Enjoy an upgraded kitchen featuring quartz countertops, white cabinetry, and raised breakfast bar that opens wonderfully to a cozy family room with gas fireplace. From the family room step through sliding glass doors to an oversized deck with a spacious fenced yard.



The elegant staircase leads to the upper level sleeping quarters and opens up to the living room and formal dining room below. This three bedroom, three bathroom home has a large vaulted master suite with a 4 piece bath and walk-in closet. The two guest bedrooms are split by a jack and jill full bath. Engineered hardwood floors on the entire upper level and fully tiled baths. Super location in Highlands Ranch to schools, shopping, hiking trails, biking trails, and rec centers scattered throughout the city.



Oversized 3-car garage

1-Yr Lease Preferred

Non-Smoking Residence

Pets Negotiable

Ready for Immediate Possession



To register for a showing please do the following:

1. Call Properties Plus at 303-327-6583

2. Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information and other listings.



No Cats Allowed



