9875 Merimbula Street

Gorgeous Highlands Ranch home with finished basement - available now! Sorry, no pets. Wood floors on main level! Stainless steel appliances! Gas fireplace in the family room! Custom walk-in closet and full bath in the master bedroom! Amazing finished basement with media nook, 4th bedroom, and bathroom with shower! Great backyard with deck for entertaining! Access to Highlands Ranch rec centers, and washer/dryer are included! Very close to Big Dry Creek Park, Highland Heritage Park West Fields, schools, and shopping!



- Check out a 360-degree walkthrough tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=cZP52C6wKh3 -



* No smoking or marijuana

* No pets

* Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to one month's rent

* Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $250, due upon move-in

* Property Manager: Home Realty & Management

* Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

* All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change