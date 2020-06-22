All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:20 PM

9875 Merimbula Street

9875 South Merimbula Street · No Longer Available
Location

9875 South Merimbula Street, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Eastridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Gorgeous Highlands Ranch home with finished basement - available now! Sorry, no pets. Wood floors on main level! Stainless steel appliances! Gas fireplace in the family room! Custom walk-in closet and full bath in the master bedroom! Amazing finished basement with media nook, 4th bedroom, and bathroom with shower! Great backyard with deck for entertaining! Access to Highlands Ranch rec centers, and washer/dryer are included! Very close to Big Dry Creek Park, Highland Heritage Park West Fields, schools, and shopping!

- Check out a 360-degree walkthrough tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=cZP52C6wKh3 -

* No smoking or marijuana
* No pets
* Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to one month's rent
* Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $250, due upon move-in
* Property Manager: Home Realty & Management
* Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply
* All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9875 Merimbula Street have any available units?
9875 Merimbula Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9875 Merimbula Street have?
Some of 9875 Merimbula Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9875 Merimbula Street currently offering any rent specials?
9875 Merimbula Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9875 Merimbula Street pet-friendly?
No, 9875 Merimbula Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 9875 Merimbula Street offer parking?
No, 9875 Merimbula Street does not offer parking.
Does 9875 Merimbula Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9875 Merimbula Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9875 Merimbula Street have a pool?
No, 9875 Merimbula Street does not have a pool.
Does 9875 Merimbula Street have accessible units?
No, 9875 Merimbula Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9875 Merimbula Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9875 Merimbula Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9875 Merimbula Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9875 Merimbula Street does not have units with air conditioning.
