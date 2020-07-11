9862 Sydney Lane

Amenities

Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home - Please visit our site to read about our screening process & rental requirements.



Located in a quite neighborhood but close to schools, shopping and parks. When you walk into the home you are greeted by soaring vaulted ceilings, extensive hardwood floors and lots of light. The open floor layout continues into the kitchen and family room. The large kitchen has tons of cabinet and counter space, a center island and is open to the spacious family room. Relax by the gas fireplace and watch tv in the built in media area.The fence in backyard has plenty of space to play or entertain.



Upstairs you will find a larger Master Suite with a walk-in closet, newer carpeting and a full bath with dual sinks. In addition there are 3 other bedrooms and a full guest bath. The large unfinished basement has plenty of room for storage.



Check out the 3D tour here:



The Important Things You Should Know



* No smoking

* No Cats

* Dogs ok under 35 lbs or smaller

* 2 pet maximum

*Companion Dogs/Animals: Companion dogs/animals as defined under the Americans With Disabilities

Act are allowed on the property and in any locations as permitted by law.

* Refundable Security Deposit $2650

* This Property Will be Owner Managed

* Application processing time 1-3 business days on avg. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying

* Other terms, fees and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



Rent is subject to change.



RESTRICTIONS



This property is not available for tenants with a judgment, an eviction, recent felonies against people or property, an income less than 3.0x rent, more than 2 pets, a move in date too far out, or any unmet property requirements



