All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 9862 Sydney Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
9862 Sydney Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

9862 Sydney Lane

9862 South Sydney Lane · (720) 699-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Eastridge
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

9862 South Sydney Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Eastridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9862 Sydney Lane · Avail. now

$2,595

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1741 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home - Please visit our site to read about our screening process & rental requirements.

https://keyrenterhighlandsranch.com/requirements-and-leasing/

Located in a quite neighborhood but close to schools, shopping and parks. When you walk into the home you are greeted by soaring vaulted ceilings, extensive hardwood floors and lots of light. The open floor layout continues into the kitchen and family room. The large kitchen has tons of cabinet and counter space, a center island and is open to the spacious family room. Relax by the gas fireplace and watch tv in the built in media area.The fence in backyard has plenty of space to play or entertain.

Upstairs you will find a larger Master Suite with a walk-in closet, newer carpeting and a full bath with dual sinks. In addition there are 3 other bedrooms and a full guest bath. The large unfinished basement has plenty of room for storage.

Check out the 3D tour here:

https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/fa0dabda-e61c-4bc0-99af-eb206bb45a8d?setAttribution=mls&wl=true

The Important Things You Should Know

* No smoking
* No Cats
* Dogs ok under 35 lbs or smaller
* 2 pet maximum
*Companion Dogs/Animals: Companion dogs/animals as defined under the Americans With Disabilities
Act are allowed on the property and in any locations as permitted by law.
* Refundable Security Deposit $2650
* This Property Will be Owner Managed
* Application processing time 1-3 business days on avg. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying
* Other terms, fees and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Rent is subject to change.

RESTRICTIONS

This property is not available for tenants with a judgment, an eviction, recent felonies against people or property, an income less than 3.0x rent, more than 2 pets, a move in date too far out, or any unmet property requirements

(RLNE5916741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9862 Sydney Lane have any available units?
9862 Sydney Lane has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9862 Sydney Lane have?
Some of 9862 Sydney Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9862 Sydney Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9862 Sydney Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9862 Sydney Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9862 Sydney Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9862 Sydney Lane offer parking?
No, 9862 Sydney Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9862 Sydney Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9862 Sydney Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9862 Sydney Lane have a pool?
No, 9862 Sydney Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9862 Sydney Lane have accessible units?
No, 9862 Sydney Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9862 Sydney Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9862 Sydney Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9862 Sydney Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9862 Sydney Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9862 Sydney Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHighlands Ranch Apartments with Gyms
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COLafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity