All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 9823 Salford Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
9823 Salford Lane
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

9823 Salford Lane

9823 Salford Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Westridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

9823 Salford Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9823 Salford Lane Available 08/03/19 Amazing 4BR, 3BTH in Highlands Ranch - Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home located in the heart of Highlands Ranch! Walking distance to schools, trails, shopping and restaurants. Fenced in Yard, Corner Lot, Oversized Trex Deck, Wine Fridge in Kitchen, Quartz Counters, Formal Rooms, Fireplace, Front loading Washer and Dryer are included. New Paint and Carpet Throughout Entire Home!!

Call TODAY to set up a showing!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com

*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE3243155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9823 Salford Lane have any available units?
9823 Salford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9823 Salford Lane have?
Some of 9823 Salford Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9823 Salford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9823 Salford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9823 Salford Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9823 Salford Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9823 Salford Lane offer parking?
No, 9823 Salford Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9823 Salford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9823 Salford Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9823 Salford Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9823 Salford Lane has a pool.
Does 9823 Salford Lane have accessible units?
No, 9823 Salford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9823 Salford Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9823 Salford Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9823 Salford Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9823 Salford Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs