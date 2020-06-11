9811 Dunning Circle

Amenities

Come check out this awesome home in Highlands Ranch! This property features three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and 2,467 square feet of livable space. The kitchen has an open floor plan with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood cabinets, and a large island for extra cooking space or informal dining. Just off the kitchen is a spacious living room and dedicated dining space that feature gorgeous hardwood floors and access to a large balcony. Enjoy the convenience of an in home washer and dryer. Outside you can soak up some Colorado sunshine from the small, fenced-in backyard. Living in this community you will have access to a community garden, playground, picnic area and two neighborhood parks. You will love the location of this property as it sits minutes from King Soopers, Whole Foods, Ace Hardware, and Eastridge Recreation Center. Commuting is a breeze with quick access to University Boulevard and C-470. You will not want to miss out on this opportunity, so apply today!



Pets: Not Allowed

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: Recreation Center

Utilities Included in Rent: Trash (the rest are paid by the tenant)

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: Garage

School District: Douglas County Re 1



Property will be vacant July 31st. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



