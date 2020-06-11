All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:07 AM

9811 Dunning Circle

9811 Dunning Cir · (720) 730-7186
Location

9811 Dunning Cir, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,445

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2467 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
parking
playground
garage
Come check out this awesome home in Highlands Ranch! This property features three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and 2,467 square feet of livable space. The kitchen has an open floor plan with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood cabinets, and a large island for extra cooking space or informal dining. Just off the kitchen is a spacious living room and dedicated dining space that feature gorgeous hardwood floors and access to a large balcony. Enjoy the convenience of an in home washer and dryer. Outside you can soak up some Colorado sunshine from the small, fenced-in backyard. Living in this community you will have access to a community garden, playground, picnic area and two neighborhood parks. You will love the location of this property as it sits minutes from King Soopers, Whole Foods, Ace Hardware, and Eastridge Recreation Center. Commuting is a breeze with quick access to University Boulevard and C-470. You will not want to miss out on this opportunity, so apply today!

Pets: Not Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Recreation Center
Utilities Included in Rent: Trash (the rest are paid by the tenant)
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: Garage
School District: Douglas County Re 1

Property will be vacant July 31st. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9811 Dunning Circle have any available units?
9811 Dunning Circle has a unit available for $2,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9811 Dunning Circle have?
Some of 9811 Dunning Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9811 Dunning Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9811 Dunning Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9811 Dunning Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9811 Dunning Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9811 Dunning Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9811 Dunning Circle does offer parking.
Does 9811 Dunning Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9811 Dunning Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9811 Dunning Circle have a pool?
No, 9811 Dunning Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9811 Dunning Circle have accessible units?
No, 9811 Dunning Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9811 Dunning Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9811 Dunning Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 9811 Dunning Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9811 Dunning Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
