9771 Sterling Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Please go to showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery to schedule a showing or call 720-238-5181. Backing to Gorgeous Open Space and Stunning Mountain Views! Main floor formal living and dining room, 1/2 bath, and updated eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter-tops and family room with fireplace. Upstairs 3 beds, 1 bath and master suite w/ sitting area, fireplace, mountain views, walk-in closet and completely remodeled bathroom. 4th bed and bath in the basement level perfect for an in-law or teen! Beautiful landscaped yard with patio and garden area overlooking the peaceful open space of the Highlands Ranch Mansion and direct access to Highlands Ranch trail system right out the back door. Full access to Highlands Ranch Rec Centers and Douglas County Schools. 24 month lease preferred. No smoking. NO PETS. $55 app fee. $150 admin fee & $7/ month P&R fee applies. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse.