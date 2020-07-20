All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 PM

9771 Sterling Drive

9771 Sterling Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9771 Sterling Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Please go to showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery to schedule a showing or call 720-238-5181. Backing to Gorgeous Open Space and Stunning Mountain Views! Main floor formal living and dining room, 1/2 bath, and updated eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter-tops and family room with fireplace. Upstairs 3 beds, 1 bath and master suite w/ sitting area, fireplace, mountain views, walk-in closet and completely remodeled bathroom. 4th bed and bath in the basement level perfect for an in-law or teen! Beautiful landscaped yard with patio and garden area overlooking the peaceful open space of the Highlands Ranch Mansion and direct access to Highlands Ranch trail system right out the back door. Full access to Highlands Ranch Rec Centers and Douglas County Schools. 24 month lease preferred. No smoking. NO PETS. $55 app fee. $150 admin fee & $7/ month P&R fee applies. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9771 Sterling Drive have any available units?
9771 Sterling Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9771 Sterling Drive have?
Some of 9771 Sterling Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9771 Sterling Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9771 Sterling Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9771 Sterling Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9771 Sterling Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 9771 Sterling Drive offer parking?
No, 9771 Sterling Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9771 Sterling Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9771 Sterling Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9771 Sterling Drive have a pool?
No, 9771 Sterling Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9771 Sterling Drive have accessible units?
No, 9771 Sterling Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9771 Sterling Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9771 Sterling Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9771 Sterling Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9771 Sterling Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
