Last updated December 27 2019 at 7:52 AM

9675 Bexley Drive

9675 South Bexley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9675 South Bexley Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Westridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available NOW
Rent - $2150
Deposit - $2150
12-15 month lease
No pets
No smokers (firm)

Wonderful home with over 1900 finished square feet PLUS an additional 645 in the unfinished basement. 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths. 2-car garage. Beautiful yard! Deck! Home backs to open area! Bright, open layout! Central air conditioning. Gas fireplace. Nice updates throughout! New carpet! New Refrigerator and stove! Full size washer/dryer hook-ups. Great location near walking paths, shops, Kistler Park and more!

**HOA fee included in the rent!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9675 Bexley Drive have any available units?
9675 Bexley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9675 Bexley Drive have?
Some of 9675 Bexley Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9675 Bexley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9675 Bexley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9675 Bexley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9675 Bexley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 9675 Bexley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9675 Bexley Drive offers parking.
Does 9675 Bexley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9675 Bexley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9675 Bexley Drive have a pool?
No, 9675 Bexley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9675 Bexley Drive have accessible units?
No, 9675 Bexley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9675 Bexley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9675 Bexley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9675 Bexley Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9675 Bexley Drive has units with air conditioning.

