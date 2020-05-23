9675 Bexley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Available NOW

Rent - $2150

Deposit - $2150

12-15 month lease

No pets

No smokers (firm)



Wonderful home with over 1900 finished square feet PLUS an additional 645 in the unfinished basement. 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths. 2-car garage. Beautiful yard! Deck! Home backs to open area! Bright, open layout! Central air conditioning. Gas fireplace. Nice updates throughout! New carpet! New Refrigerator and stove! Full size washer/dryer hook-ups. Great location near walking paths, shops, Kistler Park and more!



**HOA fee included in the rent!



Contact us to schedule a showing.