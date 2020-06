Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool internet access

Homeowner just updated the flooring, paint throughout house, painted the kitchen cabinets, home is like new. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom has the bonus room adjacent to the master bedroom could be used as exercise room, office, nursery, TV/movie room. Basement has a conforming bedroom and a full bath. Laundry room is on the main floor. Quick access to University. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, stove and microwave are included. Home owner pays for basic internet.