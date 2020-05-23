Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking coffee bar

9533 Hagen Ct.

Littleton CO 80126



KEY FEATURES

Year Built:1991

Sq Footage:3215 sqft.

Bedrooms: 4 Bed

Bathrooms: 3 Baths

Parking: 2 Car Attached

Lease Duration:12-24 months (See Details Below)

Pets Policy: Sorry no pets at this time

Laundry: Washer/Dryer Provided as a convenience

Property Type: SFH



DESCRIPTION Your going to love this home! 4bedrooms, 3 bath home in an amazing neighborhood. This amazing property features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, finished walkout basement, huge fenced yard, and located at the end of a cul-de-sac with no neighbors behind you. This Holiday season will be perfect with the many windows and bright interior.



Nearby schools include Bear Canyon Elementary School, Northridge Elementary School and Summit View Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Big E's Gourmet Foods, Safeway and King Soopers. Nearby coffee shops include Mountainview Coffee, La Quesadilla and Popping Boba. Nearby restaurants include Tokyo Joe's - HR (Broadway), MOD Pizza and KFC.



LEASE TERMS Available 9/1, No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, $149 Admin fee. Tenant pays Gas, Elec, phone, and cable. Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry, we are not accepting section 8 at this time. Tenant must hold renters insurance.



Contact info: Jenna Poche Northpoint Asset Management 720-556-2636