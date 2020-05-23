All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9533 Hagen Ct.

9533 Hagen Court · No Longer Available
Location

9533 Hagen Court, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9533 Hagen Ct.
Littleton CO 80126

KEY FEATURES
Year Built:1991
Sq Footage:3215 sqft.
Bedrooms: 4 Bed
Bathrooms: 3 Baths
Parking: 2 Car Attached
Lease Duration:12-24 months (See Details Below)
Pets Policy: Sorry no pets at this time
Laundry: Washer/Dryer Provided as a convenience
Property Type: SFH

DESCRIPTION Your going to love this home! 4bedrooms, 3 bath home in an amazing neighborhood. This amazing property features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, finished walkout basement, huge fenced yard, and located at the end of a cul-de-sac with no neighbors behind you. This Holiday season will be perfect with the many windows and bright interior.

Nearby schools include Bear Canyon Elementary School, Northridge Elementary School and Summit View Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Big E's Gourmet Foods, Safeway and King Soopers. Nearby coffee shops include Mountainview Coffee, La Quesadilla and Popping Boba. Nearby restaurants include Tokyo Joe's - HR (Broadway), MOD Pizza and KFC.

LEASE TERMS Available 9/1, No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, $149 Admin fee. Tenant pays Gas, Elec, phone, and cable. Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry, we are not accepting section 8 at this time. Tenant must hold renters insurance.

Contact info: Jenna Poche Northpoint Asset Management 720-556-2636

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9533 Hagen Ct. have any available units?
9533 Hagen Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9533 Hagen Ct. have?
Some of 9533 Hagen Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9533 Hagen Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
9533 Hagen Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9533 Hagen Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9533 Hagen Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 9533 Hagen Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 9533 Hagen Ct. does offer parking.
Does 9533 Hagen Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9533 Hagen Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9533 Hagen Ct. have a pool?
No, 9533 Hagen Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 9533 Hagen Ct. have accessible units?
No, 9533 Hagen Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 9533 Hagen Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9533 Hagen Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9533 Hagen Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9533 Hagen Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
