Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

9499 Rockhurst Street Unit A Available 04/01/19 Evolve Real Estate: Available April 1! Like New Corner Unit Townhome: 2 bdr + Loft + Basement and 2.5 car garage - Available April 1!



Like new gorgeous townhome loaded with upgrades. This is an end unit WITH 3 DECKS!!! Yes, that's right - 3! Enjoy that Colorado sunshine outside on your spacious decks.



This stunning townhome will delight you from the moment you step in the door. Dramatic vaulted ceilings and tons of windows bathe the entire home in natural light front to back!



On the main level, is the spacious living room with gorgeous built in space and vaulted ceilings and access to the back deck. On the next level is the large, very upgraded kitchen, dining area, den/office area, and powder room. Off the kitchen and dining area is a large, covered patio.



On the upper level are the dual masters, each with a beautiful bathroom and a huge walk in closet. One of the bedrooms has access to the third outdoor living space. A perfect place to enjoy even more of the many days of sunshine in our beautiful state of Colorado.



Very large unfinished basement could be set up as a make shift office and an extra large garage allows for plenty of storage.



You won't want to miss this home...it is incredible! To schedule a private showing, please email or text.



To see more of our listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com



Pets are ok, up to two with $20 per month pet rent per pet and $350 pet deposit ($250 of this is refundable).



