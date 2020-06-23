All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9499 Rockhurst Street Unit A

9499 Rockhurst St · No Longer Available
Location

9499 Rockhurst St, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9499 Rockhurst Street Unit A Available 04/01/19 Evolve Real Estate: Available April 1! Like New Corner Unit Townhome: 2 bdr + Loft + Basement and 2.5 car garage - Available April 1!

Like new gorgeous townhome loaded with upgrades. This is an end unit WITH 3 DECKS!!! Yes, that's right - 3! Enjoy that Colorado sunshine outside on your spacious decks.

This stunning townhome will delight you from the moment you step in the door. Dramatic vaulted ceilings and tons of windows bathe the entire home in natural light front to back!

On the main level, is the spacious living room with gorgeous built in space and vaulted ceilings and access to the back deck. On the next level is the large, very upgraded kitchen, dining area, den/office area, and powder room. Off the kitchen and dining area is a large, covered patio.

On the upper level are the dual masters, each with a beautiful bathroom and a huge walk in closet. One of the bedrooms has access to the third outdoor living space. A perfect place to enjoy even more of the many days of sunshine in our beautiful state of Colorado.

Very large unfinished basement could be set up as a make shift office and an extra large garage allows for plenty of storage.

You won't want to miss this home...it is incredible! To schedule a private showing, please email or text.

To see more of our listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com

Pets are ok, up to two with $20 per month pet rent per pet and $350 pet deposit ($250 of this is refundable).

(RLNE3945971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9499 Rockhurst Street Unit A have any available units?
9499 Rockhurst Street Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9499 Rockhurst Street Unit A have?
Some of 9499 Rockhurst Street Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9499 Rockhurst Street Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
9499 Rockhurst Street Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9499 Rockhurst Street Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 9499 Rockhurst Street Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 9499 Rockhurst Street Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 9499 Rockhurst Street Unit A offers parking.
Does 9499 Rockhurst Street Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9499 Rockhurst Street Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9499 Rockhurst Street Unit A have a pool?
No, 9499 Rockhurst Street Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 9499 Rockhurst Street Unit A have accessible units?
No, 9499 Rockhurst Street Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 9499 Rockhurst Street Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 9499 Rockhurst Street Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9499 Rockhurst Street Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 9499 Rockhurst Street Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
