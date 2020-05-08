9483 Carlyle Park Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly dog park parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Well Maintained Popular Carriage House Model in the highly desirable Carlyle Park! Light and Bright with a Balcony and views of the Mountains. Very Private with no one above or below~New Carpet and Pad*New Hot Water Heater*New Furnace and A/C*New Bedroom Windows*Complex has New Paint*New Roofs*Extra Parking and Private Pool area with Hot Tub right next to the Unit. Master Bedroom with soaring ceilings and wonderful bay window with sitting bench, Master Bath En-Suite. Secondary Bedroom situated at the opposite end with another full bath directly across for added privacy of the bedrooms. 1-car Attached Garage. Unit just Professionally Cleaned. Use of the Highlands Ranch Rec Centers add loads of activity options (pools, hot tubs, work out facilities, tennis courts, and so much more). Located in the heart of Highlands Ranch, within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, library, RTD, Westridge Rec Ctr, Dog Parks and loads and loads of Trails.