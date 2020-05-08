All apartments in Highlands Ranch
9483 Carlyle Park Place
9483 Carlyle Park Place

9483 Carlyle Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9483 Carlyle Park Boulevard, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Well Maintained Popular Carriage House Model in the highly desirable Carlyle Park! Light and Bright with a Balcony and views of the Mountains. Very Private with no one above or below~New Carpet and Pad*New Hot Water Heater*New Furnace and A/C*New Bedroom Windows*Complex has New Paint*New Roofs*Extra Parking and Private Pool area with Hot Tub right next to the Unit. Master Bedroom with soaring ceilings and wonderful bay window with sitting bench, Master Bath En-Suite. Secondary Bedroom situated at the opposite end with another full bath directly across for added privacy of the bedrooms. 1-car Attached Garage. Unit just Professionally Cleaned. Use of the Highlands Ranch Rec Centers add loads of activity options (pools, hot tubs, work out facilities, tennis courts, and so much more). Located in the heart of Highlands Ranch, within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, library, RTD, Westridge Rec Ctr, Dog Parks and loads and loads of Trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9483 Carlyle Park Place have any available units?
9483 Carlyle Park Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9483 Carlyle Park Place have?
Some of 9483 Carlyle Park Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9483 Carlyle Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
9483 Carlyle Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9483 Carlyle Park Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9483 Carlyle Park Place is pet friendly.
Does 9483 Carlyle Park Place offer parking?
Yes, 9483 Carlyle Park Place offers parking.
Does 9483 Carlyle Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9483 Carlyle Park Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9483 Carlyle Park Place have a pool?
Yes, 9483 Carlyle Park Place has a pool.
Does 9483 Carlyle Park Place have accessible units?
No, 9483 Carlyle Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9483 Carlyle Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9483 Carlyle Park Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 9483 Carlyle Park Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9483 Carlyle Park Place has units with air conditioning.

