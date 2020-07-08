9468 Pendleton Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Gorgeous 2 story, 4 bd 4 bath with 2 car attached garage home located within the highly-desired Highlands Ranch community 10 location! Upgraded show home with a contemporary open floor plan featuring a large 2 story great room, hardwood floors with plenty of natural light. Spacious kitchen with upgraded granite counter tops, bronze fixtures, and upgraded white cabinets. The bright eating space backs to open space with Awesome views of mountain and city from the Trex deck. The master bedroom suite w walk through closet private bathroom. Fantastic laundry room with washer and dryer included! Awesome finished Basement with storage.Fantastic location 3 minutes from shopping, town center, restaurants, parks, and close to RTD County line Light Rail I-25Park Meadows Mall. Access to all 4 Highlands Ranch Rec Center included. Excellent Douglas County schools: Amazing Mountain Views.. Great family neighborhood! Reqs: 600 credit score, 3x rent monthly income, small dog w Deposit.