Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
9468 Pendleton Drive
Last updated May 18 2020 at 1:35 PM

9468 Pendleton Drive

9468 South Pendleton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Westridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

9468 South Pendleton Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Gorgeous 2 story, 4 bd 4 bath with 2 car attached garage home located within the highly-desired Highlands Ranch community 10 location! Upgraded show home with a contemporary open floor plan featuring a large 2 story great room, hardwood floors with plenty of natural light. Spacious kitchen with upgraded granite counter tops, bronze fixtures, and upgraded white cabinets. The bright eating space backs to open space with Awesome views of mountain and city from the Trex deck. The master bedroom suite w walk through closet private bathroom. Fantastic laundry room with washer and dryer included! Awesome finished Basement with storage.Fantastic location 3 minutes from shopping, town center, restaurants, parks, and close to RTD County line Light Rail I-25Park Meadows Mall. Access to all 4 Highlands Ranch Rec Center included. Excellent Douglas County schools: Amazing Mountain Views.. Great family neighborhood! Reqs: 600 credit score, 3x rent monthly income, small dog w Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9468 Pendleton Drive have any available units?
9468 Pendleton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9468 Pendleton Drive have?
Some of 9468 Pendleton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9468 Pendleton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9468 Pendleton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9468 Pendleton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9468 Pendleton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9468 Pendleton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9468 Pendleton Drive offers parking.
Does 9468 Pendleton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9468 Pendleton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9468 Pendleton Drive have a pool?
No, 9468 Pendleton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9468 Pendleton Drive have accessible units?
No, 9468 Pendleton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9468 Pendleton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9468 Pendleton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9468 Pendleton Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9468 Pendleton Drive has units with air conditioning.

