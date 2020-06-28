9460 Yale Lane

Amenities

Let us introduce you to your new home! - At only $2300, it is the best value in Highlands Ranch! Plenty of elbow room with 2,423 square feet plus a large unfinished basement!



Enjoy entertaining in the formal dining room with French Doors!

The large kitchen has an island, attractive cabinetry, tile floor, and overlooks the family room. The granite counter tops are both stylish and functional! Maybe you could try your hand at growing fresh herbs in the garden window!



The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings! The master bathroom has a jetted tub, stand-alone shower, and the master closet with built-ins.



Wait till you see this back yard! An upgraded multi-level deck with pergola is a perfect setting for your summer events! There is extensive landscaping you will enjoy all year long!



Enjoy tons of storage in the unfinished basement



Dogs welcome, max of 2, with additional deposit of $100 per pet. Sorry no cats please.



$20 Application Fee per person due when submitting application. $150 Holding Fee due when application is screened (is applied to security deposit once approved or refunded if not approved). See application for details.



Minimum lease term available is one year please.



Washer and dryer not included



Hot tub and pond are not working and are excluded



No Cats Allowed



