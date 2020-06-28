All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 9460 Yale Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
9460 Yale Lane
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

9460 Yale Lane

9460 South Yale Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Eastridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

9460 South Yale Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Eastridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
pet friendly
Let us introduce you to your new home! - At only $2300, it is the best value in Highlands Ranch! Plenty of elbow room with 2,423 square feet plus a large unfinished basement!

Enjoy entertaining in the formal dining room with French Doors!
The large kitchen has an island, attractive cabinetry, tile floor, and overlooks the family room. The granite counter tops are both stylish and functional! Maybe you could try your hand at growing fresh herbs in the garden window!

The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings! The master bathroom has a jetted tub, stand-alone shower, and the master closet with built-ins.

Wait till you see this back yard! An upgraded multi-level deck with pergola is a perfect setting for your summer events! There is extensive landscaping you will enjoy all year long!

Enjoy tons of storage in the unfinished basement

Dogs welcome, max of 2, with additional deposit of $100 per pet. Sorry no cats please.

$20 Application Fee per person due when submitting application. $150 Holding Fee due when application is screened (is applied to security deposit once approved or refunded if not approved). See application for details.

Minimum lease term available is one year please.

Washer and dryer not included

Hot tub and pond are not working and are excluded

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5139335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9460 Yale Lane have any available units?
9460 Yale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9460 Yale Lane have?
Some of 9460 Yale Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9460 Yale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9460 Yale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9460 Yale Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9460 Yale Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9460 Yale Lane offer parking?
No, 9460 Yale Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9460 Yale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9460 Yale Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9460 Yale Lane have a pool?
No, 9460 Yale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9460 Yale Lane have accessible units?
No, 9460 Yale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9460 Yale Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9460 Yale Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9460 Yale Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9460 Yale Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs