All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 9446 Wolfe Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
9446 Wolfe Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9446 Wolfe Place

9446 Wolfe Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Westridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

9446 Wolfe Place, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 603111.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, three bathroom home will welcome you with 1,396 square feet of living space! Enjoy a full living room, dining room, great room and a breakfast nook. The kitchen comes equipped with a fridge, stove, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal and a kitchen island. There is a Master Suite and another bonus room which is great for the extra space. It includes amenities such as air conditioning, ceiling fans, a fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. This home has a finished basement, a fenced yard, patio, and sits on a cul-de-sac. It also has a two car garage! Get full community access to clubhouse, fitness, rec center, tennis, pool, basketball and volleyball court! This home is conveniently located within miles from fitness center and town shopping!

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 603111.

Real Property Management Colorado

303-873-RENT (7368)

www.303rent.com

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLC's website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9446 Wolfe Place have any available units?
9446 Wolfe Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9446 Wolfe Place have?
Some of 9446 Wolfe Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9446 Wolfe Place currently offering any rent specials?
9446 Wolfe Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9446 Wolfe Place pet-friendly?
No, 9446 Wolfe Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 9446 Wolfe Place offer parking?
Yes, 9446 Wolfe Place offers parking.
Does 9446 Wolfe Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9446 Wolfe Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9446 Wolfe Place have a pool?
Yes, 9446 Wolfe Place has a pool.
Does 9446 Wolfe Place have accessible units?
No, 9446 Wolfe Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9446 Wolfe Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9446 Wolfe Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 9446 Wolfe Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9446 Wolfe Place has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Families 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHighlands Ranch Apartments with Gym
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs