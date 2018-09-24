9298 South Canyon Wren Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Welcome to your new 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home in the highly desirable Highlands Ranch neighborhood. The main level features two large living areas, a large formal dining room, a bedroom (or office), full bathroom and the kitchen is nicely updated with granite countertops, double ovens, black appliances and a huge walk-in pantry. Entertain on your large deck overlooking the fenced backyard or spend time with your friends and family in the expansive finished basement featuring a wet bar and several seating areas (giving you over 5000 sq ft of living space). On the second level you'll find an additional 4 bedrooms including the master suite with His and Her vanities, a walk-in closet and separate water closet, plus an en suite bathroom and an additional shared full bathroom in the hallway as well as a large open loft with tons of natural light. Other features include a large 3 car garage and laundry with washer and dryer. This house is ideally located within walking distance to the Highlands Ranch Rec Center (Eastridge), dozens of restaurants and shops, Whole Foods and Valor High School. HOA fees are covered by the owner and grant you access to all 4 of the highly coveted Highlands Ranch Recreation Center amenities. Some furnishings available for tenant use for no additional cost.



***Lease Terms: NO PETS. Tenant is responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric, trash) and lawncare.

*** Currently tenant occupied. Please email or text Sara Reeder (Associate Broker) to schedule a tour. SaraLSProperties@gmail.com / 719-645-4101.

Lion's Share Properties, LLC (Teresa Grasmick, Employing Broker)