Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
9298 South Canyon Wren Court
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

9298 South Canyon Wren Court

9298 South Canyon Wren Court · No Longer Available
Location

9298 South Canyon Wren Court, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Eastridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to your new 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home in the highly desirable Highlands Ranch neighborhood. The main level features two large living areas, a large formal dining room, a bedroom (or office), full bathroom and the kitchen is nicely updated with granite countertops, double ovens, black appliances and a huge walk-in pantry. Entertain on your large deck overlooking the fenced backyard or spend time with your friends and family in the expansive finished basement featuring a wet bar and several seating areas (giving you over 5000 sq ft of living space). On the second level you'll find an additional 4 bedrooms including the master suite with His and Her vanities, a walk-in closet and separate water closet, plus an en suite bathroom and an additional shared full bathroom in the hallway as well as a large open loft with tons of natural light. Other features include a large 3 car garage and laundry with washer and dryer. This house is ideally located within walking distance to the Highlands Ranch Rec Center (Eastridge), dozens of restaurants and shops, Whole Foods and Valor High School. HOA fees are covered by the owner and grant you access to all 4 of the highly coveted Highlands Ranch Recreation Center amenities. Some furnishings available for tenant use for no additional cost.

***Lease Terms: NO PETS. Tenant is responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric, trash) and lawncare.
*** Currently tenant occupied. Please email or text Sara Reeder (Associate Broker) to schedule a tour. SaraLSProperties@gmail.com / 719-645-4101.
Lion's Share Properties, LLC (Teresa Grasmick, Employing Broker)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9298 South Canyon Wren Court have any available units?
9298 South Canyon Wren Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9298 South Canyon Wren Court have?
Some of 9298 South Canyon Wren Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9298 South Canyon Wren Court currently offering any rent specials?
9298 South Canyon Wren Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9298 South Canyon Wren Court pet-friendly?
No, 9298 South Canyon Wren Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 9298 South Canyon Wren Court offer parking?
Yes, 9298 South Canyon Wren Court offers parking.
Does 9298 South Canyon Wren Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9298 South Canyon Wren Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9298 South Canyon Wren Court have a pool?
Yes, 9298 South Canyon Wren Court has a pool.
Does 9298 South Canyon Wren Court have accessible units?
No, 9298 South Canyon Wren Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9298 South Canyon Wren Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9298 South Canyon Wren Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 9298 South Canyon Wren Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9298 South Canyon Wren Court has units with air conditioning.

