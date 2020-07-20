9194 Hickory Circle

Amenities

Great Bi-level home located in Northridge with brand new carpet, new paint and fixtures has a total of 1,265 square feet of open living space, with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms!



The kitchen is complete with Brand New stainless steel appliances which include the refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Additional features include air conditioning, ceiling fans, wood fireplace, vaulted ceilings and a washer and dryer in the unit. This home also includes a 2 car garage and even has access to a community pool, clubhouse and the fitness center. Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather while relaxing in the private fenced back yard on the huge deck!



This property provides easy access to Highways 470 and I-25. Short driving distance to Parks, Chatfield Lake, Restaurants, Shopping, Park Meadows Mall, Entertainment, and Highlands Ranch Golf Club.



Nearby schools include Northridge Elementary, John Wesley Powell Middle School, and Mountain Vista High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



