Last updated April 15 2019 at 4:53 PM

9194 Hickory Circle

9194 Hickory Cir · No Longer Available
Location

9194 Hickory Cir, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
garage
Great Bi-level home located in Northridge with brand new carpet, new paint and fixtures has a total of 1,265 square feet of open living space, with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms!

The kitchen is complete with Brand New stainless steel appliances which include the refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Additional features include air conditioning, ceiling fans, wood fireplace, vaulted ceilings and a washer and dryer in the unit. This home also includes a 2 car garage and even has access to a community pool, clubhouse and the fitness center. Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather while relaxing in the private fenced back yard on the huge deck!

This property provides easy access to Highways 470 and I-25. Short driving distance to Parks, Chatfield Lake, Restaurants, Shopping, Park Meadows Mall, Entertainment, and Highlands Ranch Golf Club.

Nearby schools include Northridge Elementary, John Wesley Powell Middle School, and Mountain Vista High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9194 Hickory Circle have any available units?
9194 Hickory Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9194 Hickory Circle have?
Some of 9194 Hickory Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9194 Hickory Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9194 Hickory Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9194 Hickory Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9194 Hickory Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 9194 Hickory Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9194 Hickory Circle offers parking.
Does 9194 Hickory Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9194 Hickory Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9194 Hickory Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9194 Hickory Circle has a pool.
Does 9194 Hickory Circle have accessible units?
No, 9194 Hickory Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9194 Hickory Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9194 Hickory Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 9194 Hickory Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9194 Hickory Circle has units with air conditioning.
