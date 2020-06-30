9135 Anasazi Indian Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Coming Soon**

***The system will not allow you to schedule showings until AFTER 3/16***



Move in - Mid-to-late March.

Rent - $2,095

Deposit - $2,095

Pets may be considered with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet.

No smokers



Beautiful home - updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances and tile back splash. Hardwood floors! Huge master bedroom with 5-piece bath. Main floor living room, family room and formal dining room. Washer/Dryer Hook-ups. Nicely landscaped backyard with extended deck/patio. Sprinkler System. Central Air. Unfinished Basement. Tenants have use of area recreation centers (HOA fee included in the rent). Great location shops, restaurants, walking. Easy commute on C-470 and Highlands Ranch Parkway.

