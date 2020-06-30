All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated March 12 2020 at 8:59 PM

9135 Anasazi Indian Trail

9135 South Anasazi Indian Trail · No Longer Available
Location

9135 South Anasazi Indian Trail, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Coming Soon**
***The system will not allow you to schedule showings until AFTER 3/16***

Move in - Mid-to-late March.
Rent - $2,095
Deposit - $2,095
Pets may be considered with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet.
No smokers

Beautiful home - updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances and tile back splash. Hardwood floors! Huge master bedroom with 5-piece bath. Main floor living room, family room and formal dining room. Washer/Dryer Hook-ups. Nicely landscaped backyard with extended deck/patio. Sprinkler System. Central Air. Unfinished Basement. Tenants have use of area recreation centers (HOA fee included in the rent). Great location shops, restaurants, walking. Easy commute on C-470 and Highlands Ranch Parkway.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9135 Anasazi Indian Trail have any available units?
9135 Anasazi Indian Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9135 Anasazi Indian Trail have?
Some of 9135 Anasazi Indian Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9135 Anasazi Indian Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9135 Anasazi Indian Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9135 Anasazi Indian Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 9135 Anasazi Indian Trail is pet friendly.
Does 9135 Anasazi Indian Trail offer parking?
No, 9135 Anasazi Indian Trail does not offer parking.
Does 9135 Anasazi Indian Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9135 Anasazi Indian Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9135 Anasazi Indian Trail have a pool?
No, 9135 Anasazi Indian Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9135 Anasazi Indian Trail have accessible units?
No, 9135 Anasazi Indian Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9135 Anasazi Indian Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 9135 Anasazi Indian Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9135 Anasazi Indian Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9135 Anasazi Indian Trail has units with air conditioning.

