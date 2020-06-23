9010 Old Tom Morris Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking pool table putting green bbq/grill garage

3 Bed 3.5 Bath Townhouse in Highlands Ranch By HR Golf Course - 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Townhouse w/ Loft in Highlands Ranch, Furnished End Unit w/ Lots of Windows & Sunlight, Open Kitchen, New Stainless Fridge and Stainless Gas Range, Dining Room & Bright Large Living Room w/ High Ceilings, Large Master Suite, New Master Bath & Tile, Finished Basement w/ Full Bath & Rec Room, Large Grass Green Belt Side Yard, Lawn Care Included. In Home Washer & Dryer, Garage, HRCA Rec Centers (4 Fabulous Rec Centers), Near Town Center and Lucent, Turnbury, Highlands Ranch Golf Course. Douglas County Schools, Highlands Ranch Schools. Front Patio W/ Grill, Seating & Fire Pit.

Available Fully Furnished ONLY. No Short term leases.

Great Location for Shopping, Restaurants, Rec Centers, Golf Course, Quiet Area on Circle Drive in Highlands Ranch Golf Course Community.

Putting Green Steps Away..

Douglas County Schools



