8991 S. Coyote Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

4 Bedroom, Fully Updated Highlands Ranch Home - You will want to come home to this!

Updated Highlands Ranch home is situated on a cul-de-sac & has a private backyard that includes a deck, fence and views of the mountains.

The newly-remodeled multi-level layout with beautiful pine wood ceilings in main room/kitchen & new hardwood floors. New cabinets and appliances.

Custom closets and custom light fixtures throughout. Updated bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, plenty of storage with the finished basement for play area.

Great location to Northridge Rec Center as well as C-470 and Highlands Ranch Towne Center. BOOK A SHOWING today!



(RLNE4349284)