8956 Goosander Way

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Littleton Home!

As you walk into this huge home you are greeted with over-sized windows and high ceilings. Just off the entry is the large living room with build ins and a gas fireplace. The kitchen features lots of counter top and cabinet space, a desk area and an island. The eating area is open to the kitchen. Through the sliding glass doors you will walk out to the large fenced in backyard with sprinkler system. Also located on the main level is a half bath and laundry room.



Upstairs you will find 3 large bedrooms. The master suite is huge! It offers a large walk-in closet and 5 piece master bathroom. The full sized bathroom is located upstairs as well.



This home also has a large unfinished basement and three car garage.



Additional Features:

Washer and Dryer hookups

Walk in closets

Central Air

Fenced in backyard

Fireplaces

Sprinkler System



Pets - Yes

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Tenant Pays All

Laundry - Hookups

Fireplace - Yes

Parking - 3 Car Attached Garage

Basement - Yes

School District - Not Noted



