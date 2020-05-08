All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 8956 Goosander Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
8956 Goosander Way
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:25 AM

8956 Goosander Way

8956 Goosander Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Eastridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8956 Goosander Way, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Eastridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1151280?source=marketing

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

As you walk into this huge home you are greeted with over-sized windows and high ceilings. Just off the entry is the large living room with build ins and a gas fireplace. The kitchen features lots of counter top and cabinet space, a desk area and an island. The eating area is open to the kitchen. Through the sliding glass doors you will walk out to the large fenced in backyard with sprinkler system. Also located on the main level is a half bath and laundry room.

Upstairs you will find 3 large bedrooms. The master suite is huge! It offers a large walk-in closet and 5 piece master bathroom. The full sized bathroom is located upstairs as well.

This home also has a large unfinished basement and three car garage.

Additional Features:
Washer and Dryer hookups
Walk in closets
Central Air
Fenced in backyard
Fireplaces
Sprinkler System

Pets - Yes
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - Hookups
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 3 Car Attached Garage
Basement - Yes
School District - Not Noted

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8956 Goosander Way have any available units?
8956 Goosander Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 8956 Goosander Way have?
Some of 8956 Goosander Way's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8956 Goosander Way currently offering any rent specials?
8956 Goosander Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8956 Goosander Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8956 Goosander Way is pet friendly.
Does 8956 Goosander Way offer parking?
Yes, 8956 Goosander Way offers parking.
Does 8956 Goosander Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8956 Goosander Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8956 Goosander Way have a pool?
No, 8956 Goosander Way does not have a pool.
Does 8956 Goosander Way have accessible units?
No, 8956 Goosander Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8956 Goosander Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8956 Goosander Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8956 Goosander Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8956 Goosander Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHighlands Ranch Apartments with Gym
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs