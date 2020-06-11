All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

890 Garden Drive

890 Garden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

890 Garden Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This wonderful 4 bedroom Highlands Ranch home features a fresh new paint job, Awesome floor plan with open kitchen concept, hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, finished basement, and a very nicely landscaped and private backyard with flagstone patio and deck. Other features include Air Conditioning, 2 Car Attached garage, a huge Master suite and large closets in the secondary bedrooms. Rental includes access to the Highlands Ranch recreation centers, easy access to parks, trails, schools and everything the Highlands Ranch community has to offer.

Ready for quick move in. Tenant responsible for all Utilities and Yard Maintenance. Pet friendly. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website

Amenities: Sprinkler System, A/C, Large 2 Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Nice Patio, Finished Basement, Community Recreation Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 890 Garden Drive have any available units?
890 Garden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 890 Garden Drive have?
Some of 890 Garden Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 890 Garden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
890 Garden Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 890 Garden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 890 Garden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 890 Garden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 890 Garden Drive does offer parking.
Does 890 Garden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 890 Garden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 890 Garden Drive have a pool?
No, 890 Garden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 890 Garden Drive have accessible units?
No, 890 Garden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 890 Garden Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 890 Garden Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 890 Garden Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 890 Garden Drive has units with air conditioning.
