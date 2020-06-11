890 Garden Drive

Amenities

This wonderful 4 bedroom Highlands Ranch home features a fresh new paint job, Awesome floor plan with open kitchen concept, hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, finished basement, and a very nicely landscaped and private backyard with flagstone patio and deck. Other features include Air Conditioning, 2 Car Attached garage, a huge Master suite and large closets in the secondary bedrooms. Rental includes access to the Highlands Ranch recreation centers, easy access to parks, trails, schools and everything the Highlands Ranch community has to offer.



Ready for quick move in. Tenant responsible for all Utilities and Yard Maintenance. Pet friendly. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



Amenities: Sprinkler System, A/C, Large 2 Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Nice Patio, Finished Basement, Community Recreation Center