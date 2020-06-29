8743 S Redwing Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry

The front covered patio will take you into the front door of this beautiful and meticulous two-story home, entering a great room with many windows and skylight and hardwood like laminate flooring through-out. Hardwood staircase to the second floor, kitchen, and dining room are off this great room. When you look up, you will see all the bedrooms and bathroom on the second level through spindles. All the bedrooms and hallways have hardwood like laminate flooring. The half bath, laundry room and two coat closets and stairs to the basement are from main level. Off the kitchen through a sliding door, you will walk into the backyard. The basement has new laminate flooring through-out the big open recreation room and the big bedroom with walking closet. There is a full bathroom and a storage in the basement as well.

- 4 Beds & 4 Baths House

- Huge Master Suite w/ 5 Piece Bath & Walk-in Closet

- 2 Story House with Finished Basement and Vaulted Ceilings, Upgraded, Neutral Colors, Bright /Airy

