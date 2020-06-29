8743 S Redwing Ave

Amenities
Immaculate, Upgraded, Open Floor Plan,Light Bright - Property Id: 123610
The front covered patio will take you into the front door of this beautiful and meticulous two-story home, entering a great room with many windows and skylight and hardwood like laminate flooring through-out. Hardwood staircase to the second floor, kitchen, and dining room are off this great room. When you look up, you will see all the bedrooms and bathroom on the second level through spindles. All the bedrooms and hallways have hardwood like laminate flooring. The half bath, laundry room and two coat closets and stairs to the basement are from main level. Off the kitchen through a sliding door, you will walk into the backyard. The basement has new laminate flooring through-out the big open recreation room and the big bedroom with walking closet. There is a full bathroom and a storage in the basement as well.
- 4 Beds & 4 Baths House
- Huge Master Suite w/ 5 Piece Bath & Walk-in Closet
- 2 Story House with Finished Basement and Vaulted Ceilings, Upgraded, Neutral Colors, Bright /Airy
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123610
Property Id 123610
(RLNE5790335)