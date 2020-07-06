8469 Little Rock Way

Amenities

This stunning condo is located in a gated community and will WOW you from the moment you enter! The spacious family room opens up into an eat-in kitchen and has plenty of space for entertaining! The split bedroom plan features two nicely sized bedrooms - each with their own private bathroom and tons of closet space. There is a full size washer and dryer in the unit. The home also includes an assigned covered parking space. Community features include clubhouse, exercise room, pool and hot tub. Located in Highlands Ranch which offers trails, recreation center, etc. Close to dining, shopping and more!! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com