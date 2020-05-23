All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like
8425 Pebble Creek Way Unit 102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
8425 Pebble Creek Way Unit 102
Last updated May 10 2020 at 8:15 AM

8425 Pebble Creek Way Unit 102

8425 South Pebble Creek Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Northridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8425 South Pebble Creek Way, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
Come check out this fresh and updated Two Bedroom, Two Full Bathroom Condo in Canyon Ranch in Highlands Ranch. This property is available NOW so don't delay. This is a main level unit is a great condo community. This unit has a ton of higher end finishes in the kitchen like Granite countertops, newer cabinets, all major appliances in Stainless Steel including a gas range and plenty of countertop space. The open flow between the kitchen, dining room and eat-in kitchen are perfect for hosting friends and family. The handscraped, engineer hardwood floors tie all of the main living spaces together. The living room has great light, leads out to a personal patio space as well as a gas fireplace.

Each bedroom is spacious and will include brand new carpeting (coming soon). The first bedroom include a whole wall of closet space with sliding closet doors and overhead ceiling fan. Right next to the bedroom is a full bath which includes a linen closet. A personal washer and dryer are included with the rental as well. The master bedroom is spacious, will include new carpet, overhead ceiling fan, has a walk-in closet and connects with a private full bath.

Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view the 360 Degree Virtual Tour and to book a showing time.

Willing to enter into a lease term that is either 6 months or a 15+ month lease

This neighborhood is a gated, condo community. This unit is located near open space and has one dedicated parking spot and a One-Car Garage (with automatic opener). Included with the rent will be access to all of the community amenities, like playground, pool and hot tub, workout facilities and a community clubhouse with meeting/office space. You will also have access to all of the Highlands Ranch community recreation centers. You will be living need plenty of shopping, restaurants, activities, trails and easy access to all major highways.

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Gas, Electric), Water, Sewer, Trash is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO + $5 Application Service Fee / Pet Application Fees -- LIMIT OF 2 PETS (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

https://pmielevation.info/8425-PEBBLE-CREEK-WAY-UNIT-102-VIRTUAL-TOUR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.

PMI ELEVATION

13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124

720-744-0790

WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Frequently Asked Questions

AVAILABILITY DATE: AVAILABLE NOW!!!!

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, LIMIT OF 2 PETS

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed Inside Property

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Visit our Company Website [PMIelevation]

Find the Property that you are interested in applying, click the photo

Click the Apply Online button (in Gold)

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Paystubs or Tax Returns, Government Issued IDs)

Complete all of the Required Information

Hit Submit

Complete the Online Application Form from Docusign and Sign the Application

Pay the Application Fee - $40 per Adult over 18 years old (email from Square will be sent shortly after the application is submitted)

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: We participate in the Section 8 Housing Program in Denver ONLY

More Information:

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Application Fee - $40 per Adult

Filter Maintenance Program - $10/Month

Pet Application Fees - $20

Pet Initiation Fee - $200

Pet Deposit - $100 per Pet

Monthly Pet Rents will Apply (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy)

Minimum Security Deposit equal to One-Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation)

$1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment ï¿½?? Online Payments Only

$9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center)

Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month for the first tenant and $10 for each additional tenant

First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days depending on how quickly your references respond to our inquiries

GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS:

Income of 5x the amount of Rent, 700+ Credit Score, Must complete an application and pay $40 application fee

LEASE DURATION: MINIMUM OF 15-MONTHS

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Landlord

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

PMI Elevation
13709 Omega Cir, Lone Tree, CO 80124, United States
Phone: +1 720-744-0790

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8425 Pebble Creek Way Unit 102 have any available units?
8425 Pebble Creek Way Unit 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 8425 Pebble Creek Way Unit 102 have?
Some of 8425 Pebble Creek Way Unit 102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8425 Pebble Creek Way Unit 102 currently offering any rent specials?
8425 Pebble Creek Way Unit 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8425 Pebble Creek Way Unit 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8425 Pebble Creek Way Unit 102 is pet friendly.
Does 8425 Pebble Creek Way Unit 102 offer parking?
Yes, 8425 Pebble Creek Way Unit 102 offers parking.
Does 8425 Pebble Creek Way Unit 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8425 Pebble Creek Way Unit 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8425 Pebble Creek Way Unit 102 have a pool?
Yes, 8425 Pebble Creek Way Unit 102 has a pool.
Does 8425 Pebble Creek Way Unit 102 have accessible units?
No, 8425 Pebble Creek Way Unit 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 8425 Pebble Creek Way Unit 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8425 Pebble Creek Way Unit 102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8425 Pebble Creek Way Unit 102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8425 Pebble Creek Way Unit 102 has units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 BedroomsHighlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-DryerHighlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridgeEastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Colorado Colorado Springs