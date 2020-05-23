8425 Pebble Creek Way Unit 102.

Amenities

Come check out this fresh and updated Two Bedroom, Two Full Bathroom Condo in Canyon Ranch in Highlands Ranch. This property is available NOW so don't delay. This is a main level unit is a great condo community. This unit has a ton of higher end finishes in the kitchen like Granite countertops, newer cabinets, all major appliances in Stainless Steel including a gas range and plenty of countertop space. The open flow between the kitchen, dining room and eat-in kitchen are perfect for hosting friends and family. The handscraped, engineer hardwood floors tie all of the main living spaces together. The living room has great light, leads out to a personal patio space as well as a gas fireplace.



Each bedroom is spacious and will include brand new carpeting (coming soon). The first bedroom include a whole wall of closet space with sliding closet doors and overhead ceiling fan. Right next to the bedroom is a full bath which includes a linen closet. A personal washer and dryer are included with the rental as well. The master bedroom is spacious, will include new carpet, overhead ceiling fan, has a walk-in closet and connects with a private full bath.



Willing to enter into a lease term that is either 6 months or a 15+ month lease



This neighborhood is a gated, condo community. This unit is located near open space and has one dedicated parking spot and a One-Car Garage (with automatic opener). Included with the rent will be access to all of the community amenities, like playground, pool and hot tub, workout facilities and a community clubhouse with meeting/office space. You will also have access to all of the Highlands Ranch community recreation centers. You will be living need plenty of shopping, restaurants, activities, trails and easy access to all major highways.



