Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
8407 South Thunder Ridge Way #102
8407 South Thunder Ridge Way #102

8407 South Thunder Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

8407 South Thunder Ridge Way, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Tastefully updated main floor 3 bed 2 bath condo in the Canyon Ranch community near County Line & Colorado Blvd! Dogs okay, sorry no cats. Newer appliances including the clothes washer/dryer! Silestone/quartz countertop and laminate wood flooring! One-car detached garage! Water/sewer, on-site trash, seasonal community pool, snow shoveling are all included! - Check out a 360-degree walkthrough tour here: "https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PgouBCnYh7N" -
* No smoking or marijuana
* No cats
* Two small to medium-sized dogs (under 40 pounds each) may be considered. With approval, we require a $250 deposit per pet upon lease signing, and the pet fee is: $35/month per pet. Pet application @ "app.petscreening.com/referral/Dn9yleFSpvVE"
* Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
* Non-refundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month's rent
* Property Manager: Home Realty & Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8407 South Thunder Ridge Way #102 have any available units?
8407 South Thunder Ridge Way #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 8407 South Thunder Ridge Way #102 have?
Some of 8407 South Thunder Ridge Way #102's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8407 South Thunder Ridge Way #102 currently offering any rent specials?
8407 South Thunder Ridge Way #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8407 South Thunder Ridge Way #102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8407 South Thunder Ridge Way #102 is pet friendly.
Does 8407 South Thunder Ridge Way #102 offer parking?
Yes, 8407 South Thunder Ridge Way #102 offers parking.
Does 8407 South Thunder Ridge Way #102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8407 South Thunder Ridge Way #102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8407 South Thunder Ridge Way #102 have a pool?
Yes, 8407 South Thunder Ridge Way #102 has a pool.
Does 8407 South Thunder Ridge Way #102 have accessible units?
No, 8407 South Thunder Ridge Way #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 8407 South Thunder Ridge Way #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8407 South Thunder Ridge Way #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8407 South Thunder Ridge Way #102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8407 South Thunder Ridge Way #102 does not have units with air conditioning.

