8407 South Thunder Ridge Way #102

Amenities
Tastefully updated main floor 3 bed 2 bath condo in the Canyon Ranch community near County Line & Colorado Blvd! Dogs okay, sorry no cats. Newer appliances including the clothes washer/dryer! Silestone/quartz countertop and laminate wood flooring! One-car detached garage! Water/sewer, on-site trash, seasonal community pool, snow shoveling are all included! - Check out a 360-degree walkthrough tour here: "https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PgouBCnYh7N" -
* No smoking or marijuana
* No cats
* Two small to medium-sized dogs (under 40 pounds each) may be considered. With approval, we require a $250 deposit per pet upon lease signing, and the pet fee is: $35/month per pet. Pet application @ "app.petscreening.com/referral/Dn9yleFSpvVE"
* Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
* Non-refundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month's rent
* Property Manager: Home Realty & Management