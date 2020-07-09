7231 Wiltshire Court

Amenities

Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house next to a great park in quite cul-de-sac location of Highlands Ranch. Huge deck with large backyard for summer entertainment. Full unfinished basement with a work room/area. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, yard, and with access to four rec centers with indoor/outdoor swimming pools, full gym, tennis, basketball, racketball, volleyball and more. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $2,895/month rent. $3,500 security deposit required. Please contact Amit at 720-412-3286 to learn more.