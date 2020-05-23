680 Timbervale Trail

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6ac0ab30a1 ---- You will love this adorable Westridge area home! This well cared for 3 bedroom home has a finished basement, updated kitchen and great outdoor space perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Some features to highlight are the wide plank Teak hardwood floors that carry through to the upstairs, plantation shutters, new double doors leading to the outside deck & updated horizontal stair railings. All bathrooms have updated sinks and fixtures. Kitchen boasts newer stainless appliances & Quartz countertops. Great location in a highly desirable neighborhood.