All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 680 Timbervale Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
680 Timbervale Trail
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

680 Timbervale Trail

680 Timbervale Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Westridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

680 Timbervale Trail, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6ac0ab30a1 ---- You will love this adorable Westridge area home! This well cared for 3 bedroom home has a finished basement, updated kitchen and great outdoor space perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Some features to highlight are the wide plank Teak hardwood floors that carry through to the upstairs, plantation shutters, new double doors leading to the outside deck & updated horizontal stair railings. All bathrooms have updated sinks and fixtures. Kitchen boasts newer stainless appliances & Quartz countertops. Great location in a highly desirable neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 680 Timbervale Trail have any available units?
680 Timbervale Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 680 Timbervale Trail have?
Some of 680 Timbervale Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 680 Timbervale Trail currently offering any rent specials?
680 Timbervale Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 Timbervale Trail pet-friendly?
No, 680 Timbervale Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 680 Timbervale Trail offer parking?
No, 680 Timbervale Trail does not offer parking.
Does 680 Timbervale Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 680 Timbervale Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 Timbervale Trail have a pool?
No, 680 Timbervale Trail does not have a pool.
Does 680 Timbervale Trail have accessible units?
No, 680 Timbervale Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 680 Timbervale Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 680 Timbervale Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 680 Timbervale Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 680 Timbervale Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHighlands Ranch Apartments with Gym
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs