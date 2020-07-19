6767 Tiger Walk

Amenities

COMING SOON! FOR RENT- This great 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is in the Wildcat Ridge Subdivision! You are welcomed by a covered front porch with room for seating. You enter into the living room leading to the family room with gas fireplace. Hardwood floors at the entry and through the kitchen were just refinished. Kitchen has brand new, granite counter tops, new sink and faucet. Brand new carpet and luxury vinyl throughout. Deck off the dining area is great for entertaining outdoors. Upstairs is a master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and 5 piece bath. There are 3 additional bedrooms and a bathroom with double vanities. The laundry room is upstairs too! The basement is completely open and unfinished but you can walk out to the back yard patio. The A/C and Furnace are brand new. The landscape is well maintained with a programmable sprinkler system. 2 car garage. Pets considered on a case by case basis. $250 non-refundable pet deposit + $50 per month. NEIGHBORHOOD HIGHLIGHTS: *Located in the highly desirable Wildcat Ridge Subdivision. *Walk to the community pool and surrounding trail system *Sought after Douglas County Schools - Rock Canyon High School, Rocky Heights Middle School, and Wildcat Elementary in walking distance. *Friendly neighborhood with walking paths, bike paths, parks and playgrounds. * Easy access to C-470/I-25, Park Meadows Mall, Dining, Shopping, Post Office, Movie Theaters, Light Rail. 1 year lease minimum.

Application fee required, which includes a credit & criminal background check. Please DO NOT apply if there are any issues. Rent is $2500 monthly + $2500 security deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. HOA fees will be paid by owner. Wildcat is an HOA Controlled community and rules are strictly enforced and must be followed. No marijuana growing of any quantity allowed. Non-smokers only. Trash and recycle are included in the HOA fees. Tenant will be responsible for lawn maintenance and snow removal of sidewalks surrounding the house and driveway. Available August 1st, 2020. Full terms and conditions discussed one on one. More photos and showings available on 7/16/20.