Highlands Ranch, CO
6767 Tiger Walk
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:04 AM

6767 Tiger Walk

6767 Tiger Walk · (303) 588-5802
Location

6767 Tiger Walk, Highlands Ranch, CO 80124
Southridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1606 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
cats allowed
COMING SOON! FOR RENT- This great 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is in the Wildcat Ridge Subdivision! You are welcomed by a covered front porch with room for seating. You enter into the living room leading to the family room with gas fireplace. Hardwood floors at the entry and through the kitchen were just refinished. Kitchen has brand new, granite counter tops, new sink and faucet. Brand new carpet and luxury vinyl throughout. Deck off the dining area is great for entertaining outdoors. Upstairs is a master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and 5 piece bath. There are 3 additional bedrooms and a bathroom with double vanities. The laundry room is upstairs too! The basement is completely open and unfinished but you can walk out to the back yard patio. The A/C and Furnace are brand new. The landscape is well maintained with a programmable sprinkler system. 2 car garage. Pets considered on a case by case basis. $250 non-refundable pet deposit + $50 per month. NEIGHBORHOOD HIGHLIGHTS: *Located in the highly desirable Wildcat Ridge Subdivision. *Walk to the community pool and surrounding trail system *Sought after Douglas County Schools - Rock Canyon High School, Rocky Heights Middle School, and Wildcat Elementary in walking distance. *Friendly neighborhood with walking paths, bike paths, parks and playgrounds. * Easy access to C-470/I-25, Park Meadows Mall, Dining, Shopping, Post Office, Movie Theaters, Light Rail. 1 year lease minimum.
Application fee required, which includes a credit & criminal background check. Please DO NOT apply if there are any issues. Rent is $2500 monthly + $2500 security deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. HOA fees will be paid by owner. Wildcat is an HOA Controlled community and rules are strictly enforced and must be followed. No marijuana growing of any quantity allowed. Non-smokers only. Trash and recycle are included in the HOA fees. Tenant will be responsible for lawn maintenance and snow removal of sidewalks surrounding the house and driveway. Available August 1st, 2020. Full terms and conditions discussed one on one. More photos and showings available on 7/16/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6767 Tiger Walk have any available units?
6767 Tiger Walk has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6767 Tiger Walk have?
Some of 6767 Tiger Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6767 Tiger Walk currently offering any rent specials?
6767 Tiger Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6767 Tiger Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 6767 Tiger Walk is pet friendly.
Does 6767 Tiger Walk offer parking?
Yes, 6767 Tiger Walk offers parking.
Does 6767 Tiger Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6767 Tiger Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6767 Tiger Walk have a pool?
Yes, 6767 Tiger Walk has a pool.
Does 6767 Tiger Walk have accessible units?
No, 6767 Tiger Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 6767 Tiger Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6767 Tiger Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does 6767 Tiger Walk have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6767 Tiger Walk has units with air conditioning.
