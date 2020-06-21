Amenities

672 Walden Court Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Four Home in Highlands Ranch - Available July 15th! - Come tour this awesome home located near Broadway and C-470 in Highlands Ranch! This property features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and 1,953 square feet of livable space. The kitchen includes an open floor plan, black and stainless steel appliances, black slab granite counters, lots of cabinet space and a pantry for extra storage. Just off the kitchen is a spacious living room complete with tons of windows, vaulted ceilings, and a fireplace which result in a bright and open feel. Three bedrooms are found on the upper level along with a full bathroom. The master bedroom features great large windows and his/hers closets. The basement can be used as the 4th bedroom, or a nice second living room / entertainment room. A nicely remodeled full bath, as well as full-sized washer and dryer is also located downstairs. Outside you can enjoy the Colorado sunshine from the beautiful backyard. The location of this home is unbeatable as tenants have access to Highlands Ranch recreation centers and open space areas. Highlands Ranch Town Center offers countless shops, restaurants, and grocery stores all within minutes of this home. Commuting will be a breeze with quick access to both Santa Fe and C-470. You will not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!



Pets: Not Allowed

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Oven, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: Fireplace, Community recreation center, Finished basement

Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: Attached 2-car garage

School District: Douglas



Property will be vacant June 30th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.



