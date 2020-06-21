All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

672 Walden Court

672 East Walden Court · (720) 452-1152
Location

672 East Walden Court, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 672 Walden Court · Avail. Jul 15

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1953 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
672 Walden Court Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Four Home in Highlands Ranch - Available July 15th! - Come tour this awesome home located near Broadway and C-470 in Highlands Ranch! This property features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and 1,953 square feet of livable space. The kitchen includes an open floor plan, black and stainless steel appliances, black slab granite counters, lots of cabinet space and a pantry for extra storage. Just off the kitchen is a spacious living room complete with tons of windows, vaulted ceilings, and a fireplace which result in a bright and open feel. Three bedrooms are found on the upper level along with a full bathroom. The master bedroom features great large windows and his/hers closets. The basement can be used as the 4th bedroom, or a nice second living room / entertainment room. A nicely remodeled full bath, as well as full-sized washer and dryer is also located downstairs. Outside you can enjoy the Colorado sunshine from the beautiful backyard. The location of this home is unbeatable as tenants have access to Highlands Ranch recreation centers and open space areas. Highlands Ranch Town Center offers countless shops, restaurants, and grocery stores all within minutes of this home. Commuting will be a breeze with quick access to both Santa Fe and C-470. You will not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!

Pets: Not Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Oven, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Fireplace, Community recreation center, Finished basement
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: Attached 2-car garage
School District: Douglas

Property will be vacant June 30th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5823824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 672 Walden Court have any available units?
672 Walden Court has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 672 Walden Court have?
Some of 672 Walden Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 672 Walden Court currently offering any rent specials?
672 Walden Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 672 Walden Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 672 Walden Court is pet friendly.
Does 672 Walden Court offer parking?
Yes, 672 Walden Court does offer parking.
Does 672 Walden Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 672 Walden Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 672 Walden Court have a pool?
No, 672 Walden Court does not have a pool.
Does 672 Walden Court have accessible units?
No, 672 Walden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 672 Walden Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 672 Walden Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 672 Walden Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 672 Walden Court does not have units with air conditioning.
