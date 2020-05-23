All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated July 18 2019 at 4:19 PM

670 Larkwood Place

670 Larkwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

670 Larkwood Place, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
*** CHOOSE FROM A 15, 16, 17, OR 18 MONTH LEASE!! ***

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #911488.

This beautiful, recently updated, 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located on a cul-de-sac in The Groves at Highlands Ranch will welcome you with 1,752 square feet of living space!

Enjoy the new laminate hard wood floors, carpet, and paint throughout. The living room has high ceilings and great natural light! Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, and a pantry. Other great features of this home include new furnace and air conditioning, many new light fixtures, walk-in closets, nice size laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement that is perfect for extra storage! Parking for this property is an oversized attached 2 car garage.

Appreciate the beautiful mountain views from the spacious elevated deck, porch, or the huge fenced yard that backs to open space! Spend some quality time at the community pool, tennis courts, fitness center, or in the clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, parks, a library, North Ridge Rec Center, and many shopping/dining options including Town Center. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470 and Park N Ride stations.

Douglas County School District. Nearby schools include North Ridge Elementary School.

One small dog under 25lbs allowed with owner approval, deposit, and monthly pet rent.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

