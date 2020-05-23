670 Larkwood Place

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

*** CHOOSE FROM A 15, 16, 17, OR 18 MONTH LEASE!! ***



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #911488.



This beautiful, recently updated, 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located on a cul-de-sac in The Groves at Highlands Ranch will welcome you with 1,752 square feet of living space!



Enjoy the new laminate hard wood floors, carpet, and paint throughout. The living room has high ceilings and great natural light! Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, and a pantry. Other great features of this home include new furnace and air conditioning, many new light fixtures, walk-in closets, nice size laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement that is perfect for extra storage! Parking for this property is an oversized attached 2 car garage.



Appreciate the beautiful mountain views from the spacious elevated deck, porch, or the huge fenced yard that backs to open space! Spend some quality time at the community pool, tennis courts, fitness center, or in the clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, parks, a library, North Ridge Rec Center, and many shopping/dining options including Town Center. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470 and Park N Ride stations.



Douglas County School District. Nearby schools include North Ridge Elementary School.



One small dog under 25lbs allowed with owner approval, deposit, and monthly pet rent.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



*** CHOOSE FROM A 15, 16, 17, OR 18 MONTH LEASE!! ***



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #911488.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.