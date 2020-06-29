All apartments in Highlands Ranch
6454 Silver Mesa Drive · No Longer Available
Highlands Ranch
Eastridge
Apartments with Gyms
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Location

6454 Silver Mesa Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Eastridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Luxury Townhome in Palomino Park - MUST SEE!! - Property Id: 177634

Please call or email about property availability prior to applying!! Enjoy amazing resort style living in Palomino Park! Newer kitchen features island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and tile back splash.. Eating space opens up to a private patio. On the main level cozy up to the gas fireplace in the living room. Upstairs features a large master bedroom, 4-piece bath with tile shower and large soaking tub and enormous walk-in closet. Hardwood floors, central air and attached 2 car garage. Palomino Park is a gated community with a 30 Acre park, & a dog park is close by. The neighborhood features a village atmosphere for a contemporary lifestyle. There is a private clubhouse, lounge, & pools. Play in the fields, tennis courts, disk golf course or head to the Colorado Club which offers a fitness center, spa, clubhouse, grill with full service bar, indoor basketball courts. Gather with friends at the Parkside Cafe or just relax by the pool.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177634
Property Id 177634

(RLNE5409051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6454 Silver Mesa Dr have any available units?
6454 Silver Mesa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 6454 Silver Mesa Dr have?
Some of 6454 Silver Mesa Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6454 Silver Mesa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6454 Silver Mesa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6454 Silver Mesa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6454 Silver Mesa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6454 Silver Mesa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6454 Silver Mesa Dr offers parking.
Does 6454 Silver Mesa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6454 Silver Mesa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6454 Silver Mesa Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6454 Silver Mesa Dr has a pool.
Does 6454 Silver Mesa Dr have accessible units?
No, 6454 Silver Mesa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6454 Silver Mesa Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6454 Silver Mesa Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6454 Silver Mesa Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6454 Silver Mesa Dr has units with air conditioning.
