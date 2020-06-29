6454 Silver Mesa Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Luxury Townhome in Palomino Park - MUST SEE!! - Property Id: 177634



Please call or email about property availability prior to applying!! Enjoy amazing resort style living in Palomino Park! Newer kitchen features island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and tile back splash.. Eating space opens up to a private patio. On the main level cozy up to the gas fireplace in the living room. Upstairs features a large master bedroom, 4-piece bath with tile shower and large soaking tub and enormous walk-in closet. Hardwood floors, central air and attached 2 car garage. Palomino Park is a gated community with a 30 Acre park, & a dog park is close by. The neighborhood features a village atmosphere for a contemporary lifestyle. There is a private clubhouse, lounge, & pools. Play in the fields, tennis courts, disk golf course or head to the Colorado Club which offers a fitness center, spa, clubhouse, grill with full service bar, indoor basketball courts. Gather with friends at the Parkside Cafe or just relax by the pool.

