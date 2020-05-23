6310 Shannon Trl

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL Home ~ Lots of WOW APPEAL ~ Open Floor Plan ~ LIGHT & BRIGHT w/ Tons of Windows ~ VAULTED Ceilings, 2-sided STAIRCASE opens to Foyer and Kitchen, OPEN LOFT upstairs ~ FORMAL Living Room & Dining Room plus 2-story Family Room with FIREPLACE ~ roomy Eat-in KITCHEN with Island ~ Large MASTER SUITE with 5-piece Bath and Jetted-tub ~ unfinished WALK-OUT Basement.



Everything FRESHLY PAINTED inside and out ~ Roomy w/ 3135 total square feet, 2298 upstairs ~ Central AC, Fenced Yard, 2-car Garage.



GREAT LOCATION in East Highlands Ranch with EASY ACCESS to Quebec St, Lincoln Ave, I-25 and tons of Great Shopping ~ Acclaimed Schools ~ FREE ACCESS to all 4 Rec Centers ~ 10 mins to Park Meadows Mall, 15 mins to DTC.



LOCATION: 6310 Shannon Trail, Highlands Ranch (South of Lincoln, just east of Quebec)

AVAILABLE: Now

RENT: $2295 per month

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2295

TERM: 16 to 18 Months so expires in spring

PETS: one well-behaved Adult Dog under 40 pounds

(no Smoking ~ no Pot)



For a Private Showing call PAUL at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378

www.irdenver.com