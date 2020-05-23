All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated January 4 2020 at 5:51 AM

6310 Shannon Trl

6310 East Shannon Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6310 East Shannon Trail, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Eastridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL Home ~ Lots of WOW APPEAL ~ Open Floor Plan ~ LIGHT & BRIGHT w/ Tons of Windows ~ VAULTED Ceilings, 2-sided STAIRCASE opens to Foyer and Kitchen, OPEN LOFT upstairs ~ FORMAL Living Room & Dining Room plus 2-story Family Room with FIREPLACE ~ roomy Eat-in KITCHEN with Island ~ Large MASTER SUITE with 5-piece Bath and Jetted-tub ~ unfinished WALK-OUT Basement.

Everything FRESHLY PAINTED inside and out ~ Roomy w/ 3135 total square feet, 2298 upstairs ~ Central AC, Fenced Yard, 2-car Garage.

GREAT LOCATION in East Highlands Ranch with EASY ACCESS to Quebec St, Lincoln Ave, I-25 and tons of Great Shopping ~ Acclaimed Schools ~ FREE ACCESS to all 4 Rec Centers ~ 10 mins to Park Meadows Mall, 15 mins to DTC.

LOCATION: 6310 Shannon Trail, Highlands Ranch (South of Lincoln, just east of Quebec)
AVAILABLE: Now
RENT: $2295 per month
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2295
TERM: 16 to 18 Months so expires in spring
PETS: one well-behaved Adult Dog under 40 pounds
(no Smoking ~ no Pot)

For a Private Showing call PAUL at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378
www.irdenver.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6310 Shannon Trl have any available units?
6310 Shannon Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 6310 Shannon Trl have?
Some of 6310 Shannon Trl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6310 Shannon Trl currently offering any rent specials?
6310 Shannon Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6310 Shannon Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6310 Shannon Trl is pet friendly.
Does 6310 Shannon Trl offer parking?
Yes, 6310 Shannon Trl offers parking.
Does 6310 Shannon Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6310 Shannon Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6310 Shannon Trl have a pool?
No, 6310 Shannon Trl does not have a pool.
Does 6310 Shannon Trl have accessible units?
No, 6310 Shannon Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 6310 Shannon Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6310 Shannon Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 6310 Shannon Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6310 Shannon Trl has units with air conditioning.

