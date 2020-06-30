All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
6287 E. Monterey Place
Last updated February 20 2020 at 7:10 PM

6287 E. Monterey Place

6287 East Monterey Place · No Longer Available
Location

6287 East Monterey Place, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Eastridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Clean and updated 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home located in the northeast part of Highlands Ranch with 2 car garage. Over 1500 square feet in this story and a half floor plan plus the partial finished basement that could be used as a 4th bedroom or great office. Main floor houses the living room with fireplace, dining room, kitchen, half bath and laundry hook-ups. Upstairs , there are three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Loaded with extras including vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, large deck and air conditioning.

Easy access to C-470, light rail and major shopping at Park Meadows and the Streets at Southglenn. This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Please call 303-688-3702 to set your appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6287 E. Monterey Place have any available units?
6287 E. Monterey Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 6287 E. Monterey Place have?
Some of 6287 E. Monterey Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6287 E. Monterey Place currently offering any rent specials?
6287 E. Monterey Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6287 E. Monterey Place pet-friendly?
No, 6287 E. Monterey Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 6287 E. Monterey Place offer parking?
Yes, 6287 E. Monterey Place offers parking.
Does 6287 E. Monterey Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6287 E. Monterey Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6287 E. Monterey Place have a pool?
No, 6287 E. Monterey Place does not have a pool.
Does 6287 E. Monterey Place have accessible units?
No, 6287 E. Monterey Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6287 E. Monterey Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6287 E. Monterey Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 6287 E. Monterey Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6287 E. Monterey Place has units with air conditioning.

