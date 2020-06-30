6287 E. Monterey Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Clean and updated 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home located in the northeast part of Highlands Ranch with 2 car garage. Over 1500 square feet in this story and a half floor plan plus the partial finished basement that could be used as a 4th bedroom or great office. Main floor houses the living room with fireplace, dining room, kitchen, half bath and laundry hook-ups. Upstairs , there are three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Loaded with extras including vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, large deck and air conditioning.



Easy access to C-470, light rail and major shopping at Park Meadows and the Streets at Southglenn. This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Please call 303-688-3702 to set your appointment.