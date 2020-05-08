575 Longfellow Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

My husband and I are looking for someone to take over our lease. The house is a truly lovely split level home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a livingroom along with a den for more living space. It has a fully fenced yard for those with pets. It has a 2 car garage. It has washer and dryer hook ups. We are willing to leave our washer and dryer is necessary. We are hoping to be out by October 1st. No deposit is needed as we will be transferring over ours (over $2000). Please contact us. Text is preferred during the day due to work schedules. Evening calls are perfect. Only serious inquiries please.