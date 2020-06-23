4965 Collinsville Place

Amenities

garage walk in closets fireplace

Wonderful 4 Bedroom Home Plus Finished Basement In Highlands Ranch - This home is a find! Four bedrooms upstairs with a full bathroom. Master has five piece bath and a huge walk in closet! Front room can be your extra living room or study. Eat-in kitchen opens up to family room with a fireplace. Basement is finished. It's a great home with a fenced backyard and a two car garage. To schedule a showing please text or call Stuart at (720) 697-0716 or email Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com



Virtual Tour: http://esferacreates.me/CollinsvilleWeb/index.htm



This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2605465)