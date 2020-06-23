All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Highlands Ranch, CO
4965 Collinsville Place
4965 Collinsville Place

4965 Collinsville Place · No Longer Available
Highlands Ranch
Eastridge
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

4965 Collinsville Place, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Eastridge

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 4 Bedroom Home Plus Finished Basement In Highlands Ranch - This home is a find! Four bedrooms upstairs with a full bathroom. Master has five piece bath and a huge walk in closet! Front room can be your extra living room or study. Eat-in kitchen opens up to family room with a fireplace. Basement is finished. It's a great home with a fenced backyard and a two car garage. To schedule a showing please text or call Stuart at (720) 697-0716 or email Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com

Virtual Tour: http://esferacreates.me/CollinsvilleWeb/index.htm

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2605465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4965 Collinsville Place have any available units?
4965 Collinsville Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
Is 4965 Collinsville Place currently offering any rent specials?
4965 Collinsville Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4965 Collinsville Place pet-friendly?
No, 4965 Collinsville Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 4965 Collinsville Place offer parking?
Yes, 4965 Collinsville Place does offer parking.
Does 4965 Collinsville Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4965 Collinsville Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4965 Collinsville Place have a pool?
No, 4965 Collinsville Place does not have a pool.
Does 4965 Collinsville Place have accessible units?
No, 4965 Collinsville Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4965 Collinsville Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4965 Collinsville Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4965 Collinsville Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4965 Collinsville Place does not have units with air conditioning.
