4741 East Whimbrel Drive

PRICE JUST REDUCED!!!! - Large 4 Bed / 3 Bath Single Family Home in Littleton. Over 3000 Sq Ft of Living Space including finished basement. Main Floor Bedroom & Bath. Giant Great Room with Gas Fireplace. Spacious kitchen complete with breakfast area. Back yard overlooks Downtown Denver. Large Master Bedroom with huge walk-in closet and 5 Piece Master Bath. Extra large guest bedrooms. Giant back yard with new concrete patio, gazebo & lots of space.



FACTS: Built in 1997

Heating & Cooling: Gas / Forced Air, A/C

Utilities: Xcel Energy, North Douglas County Water

Schools: Douglas County School District, Cougar Run Elementary, Crest Hill Middle, & Highlands Ranch High Schools.



FEATURES:

Flooring: Wood, Tile & Carpet

Laundry Room

Attached 2 Car Garage



GENERAL: NO CATS / NO SMOKING

One dog allowed.

All leases require participation in Tenant Liability Insurance at a rate of $9.50/month. Paid with rent.



