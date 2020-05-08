4741 East Whimbrel Drive

Amenities
PRICE JUST REDUCED!!!! - Large 4 Bed / 3 Bath Single Family Home in Littleton. Over 3000 Sq Ft of Living Space including finished basement. Main Floor Bedroom & Bath. Giant Great Room with Gas Fireplace. Spacious kitchen complete with breakfast area. Back yard overlooks Downtown Denver. Large Master Bedroom with huge walk-in closet and 5 Piece Master Bath. Extra large guest bedrooms. Giant back yard with new concrete patio, gazebo & lots of space.
FACTS: Built in 1997
Heating & Cooling: Gas / Forced Air, A/C
Utilities: Xcel Energy, North Douglas County Water
Schools: Douglas County School District, Cougar Run Elementary, Crest Hill Middle, & Highlands Ranch High Schools.
FEATURES:
Flooring: Wood, Tile & Carpet
Laundry Room
Attached 2 Car Garage
GENERAL: NO CATS / NO SMOKING
One dog allowed.
All leases require participation in Tenant Liability Insurance at a rate of $9.50/month. Paid with rent.
(RLNE5019085)