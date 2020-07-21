All apartments in Highlands Ranch
4737 Rock Pipit Court

4737 Rock Pipit Ct · No Longer Available
Location

4737 Rock Pipit Ct, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Eastridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Available now! Move in ready!This home is in great condition with hardwood flooring and an updated kitchen with quartz counter tops. There are 4 bedrooms, an additional loft and a finished office in the lower level. The home is located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac and has a good sized yard. Expansive views are available on the upper two levels of this lovely home. There is a wonderful entertainment area on the lower walkout level. This includes a bar, sink, and refrigerator for a keg. There is also a three-quarter bath, another bedroom, and a small office. There is a concrete patio on this level as well.The home also features a 3 car garage, central air conditioning, and newer high-efficiency windows have been installed to lower those utility bills. The elementary school, Cougar Run received high accolades in 2014 for its achievements.A large back yard will provide you with a wonderful place for summer activities and there is an abundance of walking and biking trails in the area as well. There are no free recreation center memberships available for homes in this particular area. Pets - Absolutely No PetsCooling Type - A/C Utilities included - Trash (Monday pick up)Laundry - Washer only Fireplace - Gas Parking - 3 Car Garage Basement - Walk Out School District - Douglas County For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/. Contact us at support@gkhouses.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4737 Rock Pipit Court have any available units?
4737 Rock Pipit Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 4737 Rock Pipit Court have?
Some of 4737 Rock Pipit Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4737 Rock Pipit Court currently offering any rent specials?
4737 Rock Pipit Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4737 Rock Pipit Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4737 Rock Pipit Court is pet friendly.
Does 4737 Rock Pipit Court offer parking?
Yes, 4737 Rock Pipit Court offers parking.
Does 4737 Rock Pipit Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4737 Rock Pipit Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4737 Rock Pipit Court have a pool?
No, 4737 Rock Pipit Court does not have a pool.
Does 4737 Rock Pipit Court have accessible units?
No, 4737 Rock Pipit Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4737 Rock Pipit Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4737 Rock Pipit Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4737 Rock Pipit Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4737 Rock Pipit Court has units with air conditioning.
