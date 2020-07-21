4737 Rock Pipit Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available now! Move in ready!This home is in great condition with hardwood flooring and an updated kitchen with quartz counter tops. There are 4 bedrooms, an additional loft and a finished office in the lower level. The home is located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac and has a good sized yard. Expansive views are available on the upper two levels of this lovely home. There is a wonderful entertainment area on the lower walkout level. This includes a bar, sink, and refrigerator for a keg. There is also a three-quarter bath, another bedroom, and a small office. There is a concrete patio on this level as well.The home also features a 3 car garage, central air conditioning, and newer high-efficiency windows have been installed to lower those utility bills. The elementary school, Cougar Run received high accolades in 2014 for its achievements.A large back yard will provide you with a wonderful place for summer activities and there is an abundance of walking and biking trails in the area as well. There are no free recreation center memberships available for homes in this particular area. Pets - Absolutely No PetsCooling Type - A/C Utilities included - Trash (Monday pick up)Laundry - Washer only Fireplace - Gas Parking - 3 Car Garage Basement - Walk Out School District - Douglas County For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/. Contact us at support@gkhouses.com

