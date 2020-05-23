4630 Copeland Cir. #104

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub

BRAND NEW 2 BD CONDO IN HIGHLANDS RANCH!!!!!!! - BRAND NEW Wide Open Floor Plan located in Shadow Canyon features beautiful white cabinetry, granite counter tops throughout, full tile back splash in kitchen and extensive hardwood flooring. The oversized kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances including 5 burner gas range, 42" cabinets with crown molding, huge kitchen island with room for seating and much more. Both Bedrooms are Incredibly Spacious and 2 FULL Bathrooms with washer/dryer included. Enjoy the community pool/hot tub, fitness center, and club house, just a short walk from the home. 1 Car Garage and Reserved Parking Spot INCLUDED!!! Just a short walk to schools, shopping and restaurants, too!!!



**Pictures are not of exact unit but of similar model.**



*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*

*Pet Deposit = $500 Per Pet*



