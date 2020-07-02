All apartments in Highlands Ranch
4430 Copeland Lane
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

4430 Copeland Lane

4430 Copeland Street · No Longer Available
Location

4430 Copeland Street, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Eastridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
3 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH quiet second story, end unit with nice sized private balcony. Open floor plan and high volume ceilings. Large master with walk-in closet and jacuzzi tub size bathroom. One of the best locations in this gated community, adjacent to all Shadow Canyon Community amenities, park, play area, outdoor pool, hot tub, 24/7 fitness center, and clubhouse. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Reserved parking located next to the unit. Superb location just minutes to parks, trails, recreation, entertainment, restaurants, Park Meadows Mall, light rail, and C-470. Close ample visitor parking. Pets allowed at an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4430 Copeland Lane have any available units?
4430 Copeland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 4430 Copeland Lane have?
Some of 4430 Copeland Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4430 Copeland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4430 Copeland Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4430 Copeland Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4430 Copeland Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4430 Copeland Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4430 Copeland Lane offers parking.
Does 4430 Copeland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4430 Copeland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4430 Copeland Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4430 Copeland Lane has a pool.
Does 4430 Copeland Lane have accessible units?
No, 4430 Copeland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4430 Copeland Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4430 Copeland Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4430 Copeland Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4430 Copeland Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

