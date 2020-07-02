4430 Copeland Lane

Amenities

3 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH quiet second story, end unit with nice sized private balcony. Open floor plan and high volume ceilings. Large master with walk-in closet and jacuzzi tub size bathroom. One of the best locations in this gated community, adjacent to all Shadow Canyon Community amenities, park, play area, outdoor pool, hot tub, 24/7 fitness center, and clubhouse. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Reserved parking located next to the unit. Superb location just minutes to parks, trails, recreation, entertainment, restaurants, Park Meadows Mall, light rail, and C-470. Close ample visitor parking. Pets allowed at an additional fee.



