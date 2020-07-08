4260 Lark Sparrow Street.

All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Location

4260 East Lark Sparrow Street, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Eastridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
*** CHOOSE A 1 OR 2 YEAR LEASE !!! ***

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath single family home has 2,400 square feet of living space.

Appreciate the open kitchen, complete with appliances, island, and pantry for extra storage. Enjoy your meals in the cozy breakfast nook. Snuggle up by the fireplace in the living room with high ceilings. Other great features include a loft, office/study, an unfinished basement, air conditioning, washer/dryer hookups and walk in closets. Spend time outside in the fenced yard with a sprinkler system. Enjoy access to a community pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and tennis courts. Parking includes a 2 car garage.

Great location near shopping and restaurants, including the Highlands Ranch Marketplace and the Village Center-Highlands Ranch. Highlands Ranch Eastridge Rec Center only a few minutes away! Travel is easy with access to E-470 at Univeristy Blvd and I-25.

Nearby schools include Redstone Elementary, Arrowwood Elementary, Mountain Vista High School, Valor Christian High School, and Highlands Ranch High School,

Dogs under 50 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a $250 pet deposit; Dogs over 50 pounds require a pet deposit of $500.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

*** CHOOSE A 1 OR 2 YEAR LEASE !!! ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4260 Lark Sparrow Street have any available units?
4260 Lark Sparrow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 4260 Lark Sparrow Street have?
Some of 4260 Lark Sparrow Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4260 Lark Sparrow Street currently offering any rent specials?
4260 Lark Sparrow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4260 Lark Sparrow Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4260 Lark Sparrow Street is pet friendly.
Does 4260 Lark Sparrow Street offer parking?
Yes, 4260 Lark Sparrow Street offers parking.
Does 4260 Lark Sparrow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4260 Lark Sparrow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4260 Lark Sparrow Street have a pool?
Yes, 4260 Lark Sparrow Street has a pool.
Does 4260 Lark Sparrow Street have accessible units?
No, 4260 Lark Sparrow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4260 Lark Sparrow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4260 Lark Sparrow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4260 Lark Sparrow Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4260 Lark Sparrow Street has units with air conditioning.

