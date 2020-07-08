4260 Lark Sparrow Street.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

*** CHOOSE A 1 OR 2 YEAR LEASE !!! ***



This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath single family home has 2,400 square feet of living space.



Appreciate the open kitchen, complete with appliances, island, and pantry for extra storage. Enjoy your meals in the cozy breakfast nook. Snuggle up by the fireplace in the living room with high ceilings. Other great features include a loft, office/study, an unfinished basement, air conditioning, washer/dryer hookups and walk in closets. Spend time outside in the fenced yard with a sprinkler system. Enjoy access to a community pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and tennis courts. Parking includes a 2 car garage.



Great location near shopping and restaurants, including the Highlands Ranch Marketplace and the Village Center-Highlands Ranch. Highlands Ranch Eastridge Rec Center only a few minutes away! Travel is easy with access to E-470 at Univeristy Blvd and I-25.



Nearby schools include Redstone Elementary, Arrowwood Elementary, Mountain Vista High School, Valor Christian High School, and Highlands Ranch High School,



Dogs under 50 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a $250 pet deposit; Dogs over 50 pounds require a pet deposit of $500.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



*** CHOOSE A 1 OR 2 YEAR LEASE !!! ***



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.